Arrow's Fiancée Opens Up on MND Diagnosis: 'I was in denial' (2026)

In a heart-wrenching interview, Berina Colakovic, the fiancée of former NRL star Jai Arrow, shared her emotional journey since his diagnosis with motor neurone disease (MND). This devastating news has not only impacted Arrow's career but also his personal life, leaving a mark on his young family.

The interview, aired on KIIS Sydney, showcased the raw emotions of Colakovic as she opened up about the initial denial she experienced when Arrow's symptoms began to worsen. She spoke of the visible loss of his voice and the challenges they now face as a couple with a one-year-old daughter, Ayla.

"It's a difficult reality to accept," Colakovic shared, "especially when you have a young family and dreams for the future. We want to give Ayla a sibling, but with this diagnosis, those plans become uncertain."

The couple, engaged since 2024, has chosen to focus on the present rather than dwell on the future prognosis. Arrow's determination to fight the disease and be there for his family is inspiring. He aims to spend as much time as possible with his loved ones, a sentiment that resonates deeply.

"What makes this particularly fascinating is the resilience and strength displayed by both Arrow and Colakovic," I reflect. "Despite the challenges, they are choosing to live in the moment and make the most of their time together."

Arrow's career as a 12-time Origin representative with the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, and South Sydney Rabbitohs took a backseat when he noticed the initial signs of MND. Weakness, twitching, and speech difficulties were all indicators that something was amiss.

"The impact of MND on an athlete's career is often overlooked," I observe. "Arrow's story highlights the importance of early detection and the need for ongoing support for those affected."

As the interview concluded, Arrow's determination to beat the odds and his fiancée's unwavering support left a lasting impression. Their journey serves as a reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of family.

"In my opinion, this story is a testament to the resilience of the human condition. It's a powerful reminder of the importance of cherishing every moment and the strength that can be found in adversity."

Ayla's future, though uncertain, is surrounded by love and support, and that is a beautiful thing.