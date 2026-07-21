Arsenal Legend Lee Dixon's SHOCKING UCL Final Call: Start 'Brilliant' Myles Lewis-Skelly! (2026)

The Arsenal's Unlikely Hero: Myles Lewis-Skelly's Rise to Glory

The football world is buzzing with anticipation as Arsenal prepares for a historic moment in the Champions League final. Amidst the excitement, a young talent has emerged from the shadows, capturing the attention of Arsenal legends and fans alike.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, a name that might not have been on everyone's lips until recently, is now at the center of a strategic decision for head coach Mikel Arteta. Should he take a leap of faith and start Lewis-Skelly in the final? It's a question that has divided opinions, but one that I find incredibly intriguing.

What makes this story captivating is the player's journey. Lewis-Skelly, a boyhood Arsenal fan, has risen from obscurity to become a potential game-changer for the club. His performances during the run-in have been nothing short of remarkable, leaving club legend Lee Dixon impressed and urging Arteta to take a chance on the youngster.

Dixon's comparison of Lewis-Skelly to the iconic Paul Gascoigne is not one to be taken lightly. He sees a player who, like Gazza, possesses an uncanny ability to use his physicality to his advantage. This skill, often overlooked in modern football, can be a game-changer, especially in midfield battles.

Personally, I find this aspect of his game particularly fascinating. In an era dominated by pace and precision, Lewis-Skelly's old-school style adds a unique dimension. His ability to draw fouls and create space is reminiscent of the great midfielders of the past, who relied on more than just technical prowess.

Another club legend, Nigel Winterburn, shares a similar sentiment. He is surprised that Lewis-Skelly hasn't been utilized in central midfield sooner, given his natural talent for the position. This raises a deeper question: Are we sometimes too quick to judge players based on initial impressions?

The Champions League final is a high-stakes game, and Arteta's selection will undoubtedly be scrutinized. Starting Lewis-Skelly would be a bold move, but one that could pay dividends. His recent performances have shown a maturity beyond his years, and his ability to handle pressure is evident.

In my opinion, this is a testament to the power of belief and opportunity. Lewis-Skelly's rise serves as a reminder that talent can emerge from unexpected places. It also highlights the importance of giving young players a chance to shine, especially in high-pressure situations.

As we approach the final, the focus will inevitably be on the established stars. However, I believe Lewis-Skelly's story is a powerful narrative that showcases the beauty of football. It's about seizing the moment, defying expectations, and writing your own destiny.

Whether he starts or not, Lewis-Skelly's journey is a testament to the unpredictable nature of the beautiful game. From the shadows to the spotlight, his story is a reminder that in football, anything is possible.