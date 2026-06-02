Arsenal's Champions League Final Lineup: Predictions & Team News (2026)

The stage is set for the Champions League final, and Arsenal FC is gearing up to take on PSG in a highly anticipated match. With the tournament's pinnacle approaching, the focus is on the predicted lineup and team news, as the Gunners aim to make history. Here's a breakdown of the potential starting XI and the key decisions facing manager Mikel Arteta.

A Familiar Face Returns

One of the most intriguing aspects of this match is the return of Jurrien Timber, who has been out of action since mid-March. His recent training sessions suggest he's on the cusp of a comeback, providing a boost to the team's defense. If Timber starts, it could mean a shift in the backline, with Cristhian Mosquera potentially stepping in at right-back.

Midfield Mastery

In midfield, the battle for starting spots is intense. Myles Lewis-Skelly has been a standout performer recently, earning his place alongside Declan Rice. This duo could be the engine room that drives Arsenal's midfield dominance, providing energy and creativity.

Captain's Quest

The eyes of the football world will be on Martin Odegaard, who has the opportunity to etch his name in the history books. As the first Arsenal captain to lift the Champions League trophy, he is a key figure in the team's quest for glory. His influence on the pitch will be crucial, even if it means a spot on the bench for Eberechi Eze.

Attacking Options

Up front, Arteta has a decision to make. Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal's top scorer with 21 goals this season, has been in fine form. However, the manager has often relied on Kai Havertz in big matches, and with the German now fully fit, he could be the designated leader in attack. The balance between experience and form is a delicate one.

Predicted Lineup

Here's a potential starting XI for Arsenal, with a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Raya in goal

Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, and Calafiori in defense

Rice and Lewis-Skelly in midfield

Saka, Odegaard, and Trossard in the attacking trio

Havertz leading the line

Key Considerations

Injury Concerns : The absence of White is a notable setback, but the team's depth and recent form suggest they can overcome this challenge.

: The absence of White is a notable setback, but the team's depth and recent form suggest they can overcome this challenge. Set Piece Strategy : With PSG's defensive record, Arsenal's set pieces could be a decisive factor, especially from the wings.

: With PSG's defensive record, Arsenal's set pieces could be a decisive factor, especially from the wings. Mental Toughness: The mental fortitude required to perform at the highest level is a key factor, and Arsenal's players will need to rise to the occasion.

As the final countdown begins, the pressure is on for Arteta and his players. The Champions League final is a stage for heroes, and Arsenal has the talent and determination to make history. The question remains: will they be the ones to etch their names in the annals of Champions League glory?