Art Director Exposes Low Pay in Hollywood: $300/day for $175M Movie (2026)

The Unseen Struggle Behind the Silver Screen: A Wake-Up Call for Industry Reform

The film industry has always been a glittering facade, dazzling audiences with its magic while concealing the harsh realities behind the scenes. Recently, Sally Choi, the art director of Obsession, a horror film that’s raking in nearly $175 million at the box office, pulled back the curtain. Her revelation? She earned less than $7,000 for her work on a project that’s now a financial juggernaut. This isn’t just a story about one person’s paycheck—it’s a symptom of a systemic issue that demands our attention.

The Numbers Don’t Lie, But They Don’t Tell the Whole Story

On the surface, Choi’s $300-per-day salary might seem reasonable. But here’s the catch: Obsession was made on a shoestring budget of $750,000 and is projected to gross over $250 million. From my perspective, this disparity is staggering. It’s not just about the money; it’s about the value we place on the people who bring stories to life. Personally, I think this highlights a deeper issue: the entertainment industry often treats its behind-the-scenes talent as expendable, a line item to be minimized rather than celebrated.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how Choi’s story resonates beyond her own experience. It’s a mirror to the struggles of comic book artists, video game developers, and countless others who create the intellectual property that fuels billion-dollar franchises. Take Marvel, for instance. The creators of iconic characters often receive pennies while their work generates massive profits. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just unfair—it’s unsustainable.

The Feast or Famine Argument: A Convenient Excuse?

One defense often trotted out in these debates is the “feast or famine” nature of the film industry. Director Joseph Kahn argued that Choi’s wage was livable, given the unpredictable work schedule. While there’s truth to this, it’s also a convenient way to justify exploitation. What many people don’t realize is that this instability is often weaponized against workers, forcing them to accept low wages out of fear of losing their livelihood.

In my opinion, this narrative shifts the blame onto the workers themselves, as if they’re responsible for the industry’s structural flaws. It’s like telling someone to be grateful for crumbs when they’ve baked the entire cake. This raises a deeper question: Why should creativity and hard work be rewarded with financial insecurity?

Burning Bridges or Sparking Change?

Choi’s Instagram post sparked a divisive reaction. Some accused her of burning bridges, arguing that she should’ve been grateful for the opportunity. Others, like user Nia, suggested that the studio should reward the crew with bonuses for their role in the film’s success. Personally, I find this debate revealing. It shows how deeply ingrained the idea of “paying your dues” is in creative industries—as if undervaluing your work is a rite of passage.

What this really suggests is that we’ve normalized exploitation in the name of passion. From my perspective, Choi isn’t just complaining; she’s challenging a system that thrives on silence. Her story isn’t about one art director’s paycheck—it’s about the thousands of unseen workers who keep the industry running while barely making ends meet.

The Broader Implications: A Call for Reform

Choi’s situation isn’t an isolated incident. It’s part of a larger pattern of undervaluing creative labor. Whether it’s Hollywood crew members, indie filmmakers, or digital artists, the story is the same: talent is exploited, and profits are hoarded at the top. This isn’t just a moral issue—it’s an economic one. When workers are paid fairly, they can reinvest in their craft, driving innovation and quality.

One thing that immediately stands out is how rarely these stories make headlines. The industry’s glamor often overshadows its flaws, making it easy to ignore the human cost of our entertainment. But Choi’s bravery in speaking out is a turning point. It’s a reminder that behind every blockbuster is a team of people who deserve more than just a pat on the back.

Final Thoughts: The Value of Creative Labor

As I reflect on Choi’s story, I’m struck by how much it challenges us to rethink our relationship with the entertainment industry. Are we content to consume stories without questioning the cost to those who create them? Or will we demand a system that values creativity as much as it values profit?

In my opinion, Choi’s fight isn’t just hers—it’s ours. It’s a call to recognize the humanity behind the screen, to acknowledge that the magic of cinema is built on the labor of people who deserve fair compensation. If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: the next time you watch a film, remember the Sally Chois of the world. Their stories deserve to be told—and their work deserves to be valued.