Art Everywhere: Lucy Grainge's Journey from Dyslexia to Public Installations (2026)

Lucy Grainge is an artist who embraces the power of art to connect, heal, and inspire. Her journey, marked by personal struggles with dyslexia and ADHD, has led her to create art that is not only visually captivating but also deeply meaningful and accessible to all. Grainge's work, which ranges from screenprints and risograph prints to installations and public art, is a testament to her unique perspective and her commitment to making art an integral part of everyday life.

A Journey of Self-Discovery and Art

Grainge's artistic journey began at the Glasgow School of Art, where she found a safe space to explore her dyslexia and ADHD. Through her art, she processed her experiences, interviewed dyslexic friends, and delved into statistics, creating prints from spoonerisms and mispronounced words. This process was therapeutic, allowing her to confront her insecurities and connect with others who shared similar struggles.

Wiggle Wonderland: Art for Everyone

One of Grainge's most notable projects is Wiggle Wonderland CIC, a touring pavilion designed in collaboration with architectural designer Beau McCarthy. This innovative structure features hanging artwork created by local artists and communities wherever it lands. It has been installed in various locations, including Brainchild Festival, Tottenham Court Road, a shopping center in Croydon, a school field in Enfield, the National Memorial Arboretum, and St Bartholomew's Hospital. Grainge's philosophy is that art should be accessible to everyone and embedded in the everyday, and Wiggle Wonderland embodies this idea.

Visual Logic and Joyful Expression

Grainge's artwork is characterized by bold, saturated screenprints and risograph prints, where letters, shapes, and fragmented forms tumble against each other. This visual logic reflects her unique brain processing, and she translates it into joyful and shareable art. Her use of color is intuitive, adding to the vibrancy and energy of her work.

Recent Commissions and Installations

Two recent commissions stand out in Grainge's portfolio. For the Wellcome Collection, she created four illustrations accompanying an editorial on dyslexia misconceptions. This commission allowed her to explore her ideas about depicting the tunnels she sees in large blocks of text and the effort involved in reading. The resulting work is warm and graphic, drawing viewers in.

Another notable project is 'I can hear cruncheey leevs,' an installation in the sculpture garden at Dulwich Picture Gallery. Grainge worked with local primary school children and her sister, architectural designer Zoe Grainge, to create a den-like structure. The children's work, including foraging, printmaking, drawing, and creative writing, was collated onto fabric draped around the structure. Grainge embroidered their handwriting directly onto the cloth, with the wooden shapes surrounding it cut from their drawings. The title, with an intentional typo, adds a playful touch.

Public Art and Community Engagement

Grainge is currently on a screenprinting residency at Kypseli Print Studio in Athens, where she is working on her first two permanent public art commissions. These projects involve ceramic-tiled murals made with 200-year-old tile manufacturer Craven Dunnill Jackfield. One commission is a co-design project with young people in Bexhill, destined for the town's train station. The other goes to a housing development in Croydon. Grainge acknowledges the longevity of these tiles, understanding that the community will live with them for years to come.

Conclusion: Art as a Force for Change

Lucy Grainge's art is a powerful force for connection, healing, and inspiration. Her work, embedded in communities and responsive to place, challenges the traditional notions of art and accessibility. By creating art that is both visually stunning and deeply meaningful, Grainge demonstrates the transformative potential of art in our lives. Her journey, marked by personal struggles and triumphs, serves as a reminder that art can be a catalyst for self-discovery, understanding, and positive change.