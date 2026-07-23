Assassin’s Creed 2026 Update: 3 New Games Revealed! (Hexe, Jade, Invictus) (2026)

The Assassin's Creed franchise is gearing up for a thrilling future, with a diverse array of projects in the works, each offering a unique twist on the beloved series. With its 20th anniversary approaching, the franchise is far from running out of steam, as evidenced by the recent release of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, a well-received remake that breathed new life into the 2013 classic.

Codename Hexe: A Dark Adventure

Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe has piqued my interest since its announcement in 2022. Set in 16th-century Europe, it promises a darker narrative centered around witch hunts. This shift in tone is intriguing, as it delves into a historical period rife with superstition and intrigue. However, the development has been shrouded in uncertainty, with leadership changes and rumored reshuffles potentially altering the game's direction. Leaks suggest a departure from magical abilities, which could be a missed opportunity to explore a unique gameplay mechanic. Personally, I find this game's evolution fascinating, as it highlights the challenges of maintaining a consistent vision during a game's development cycle.

Assassin's Creed Jade: Mobile Revolution

Assassin's Creed Jade is a mobile game that defies expectations. It aims to bring the full-fledged console experience to mobile devices, complete with parkour and the series' signature stealth action. Set in the Qin Dynasty China, players will explore ancient cities and the iconic Great Wall. This game's ambition is commendable, as it pushes the boundaries of what's possible on mobile platforms. I'm curious to see how Ubisoft manages to translate the immersive Assassin's Creed world onto smaller screens without compromising the core experience.

Invictus: Multiplayer Mystery

Assassin's Creed Invictus remains a mysterious entity, with little information available beyond its PvP multiplayer focus. Led by veterans of For Honor, it promises a unique multiplayer experience, but the setting and narrative remain undisclosed. Leaks have sparked speculation, but official sources suggest a different direction. The franchise has flirted with multiplayer in the past, but a dedicated multiplayer-centric game is uncharted territory. I'm eager to see how Ubisoft blends the series' stealth and combat mechanics into a compelling multiplayer experience, especially given the mixed reception of previous multiplayer modes.

Remakes and Revivals

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot's mention of 'remakes' has fans speculating about potential revivals of older Assassin's Creed games. With the success of Black Flag Resynced, modernizing classic titles could be a strategic move. The series has a rich history, and revisiting beloved worlds with enhanced graphics and gameplay could be a nostalgic treat for long-time fans. However, the challenge lies in striking a balance between preserving the original charm and introducing meaningful improvements.

Assassin's Creed Goes Live

The franchise is branching out into new mediums, with the upcoming stage production Heredis and a live-action Netflix series. Heredis, set to premiere in Montreal and later Paris, blends acrobatics and parkour with a compelling narrative, offering a unique live experience. Meanwhile, the Netflix series, set in Ancient Rome, provides an original story, moving away from direct game adaptations. This expansion into live-action media demonstrates the franchise's versatility and appeal beyond gaming. It's a bold move that could attract new audiences and provide existing fans with fresh ways to engage with the Assassin's Creed universe.

In conclusion, Assassin's Creed's upcoming slate of projects showcases the franchise's ambition and willingness to experiment. From dark historical narratives to mobile innovations and live-action adaptations, the series is evolving in exciting ways. As a long-time fan, I'm eager to see how these projects shape the future of Assassin's Creed, offering new experiences while staying true to the core elements that have captivated players for nearly two decades.