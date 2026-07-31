ASX 200 Live: Market Updates, Company News, and Global Events (2026)

Good morning! ASX 200 futures are up 23 pts (+0.27%). The overnight session in a nutshell:

  • Wall Street steadied, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher, but Dow lower
  • Friday's rout (Nasdaq down 4.18%, worst since April 2025) followed a hot May jobs report that pushed traders to price in a possible Fed hike
  • US 2-year yield jumped 10 bps on the jobs report, with Fed funds futures pricing in 21 bps of hikes by year-end (vs. 13 bps prior to the report)
  • Oil whipsawed on the first direct Israel-Iran exchange since April, Brent near US$94 after touching ~US$98, before Iran halted strikes
  • Commodities traded broadly lower over the last two days, copper tumbled 4.0% last Friday but bounced 1.1% overnight

Key ASX 200 updates:

  • L1 Group appoints James Allaway as new CFO, starting in September 2026
  • Gold undercuts the 200-day moving average for the first time since October 2023
  • Veem upgrades FY26 EBITDA guidance, with a significant H2 improvement
  • Bain joins the bidding war for oOh!media, opening a three-way contest against PEP and I Squared
  • S&P/ASX 200 rebalance: Five resources names in, growth and travel names out
  • Helloworld Travel cuts FY26 EBITDA guidance due to Middle East disruption
  • Dexus updates on APAC injunction and commences a strategic review of infrastructure funds
  • Insider trades: Weebit Nano and Navigator Global
  • Three central bank events frame the week, with a focus on oil-driven inflation
  • US payrolls smash May estimates, sealing the strongest three-month run in over two years
  • AI equity supply wave builds as SpaceX IPO heads for record $75bn raise
  • Iran and Israel pull back from escalation as Trump pushes truce
  • Aramco cuts Asia crude pricing for July
  • BofA's Subramanian flags too many red flags, urging investors to take profits
  • JPMorgan trims tactical view as AI unwind risks more choppy weeks
  • Nvidia CEO calls tech selloff a buying opportunity, with AI buildout still early
  • Wall Street strategists shrug off selloff, lift S&P 500 targets
  • Wall Street rout leaves nowhere to hide as AI trade cracks
  • Kospi crashes as AI-fuelled rally unravels
ASX 200 Live: Market Updates, Company News, and Global Events (2026)
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