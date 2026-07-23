ASX Stock Trends: Uptrends & Downtrends for Informed Investing (2026)

Welcome to a deep dive into the world of ASX stock trends and the fascinating insights they offer. Today, we're exploring the latest ChartWatch scans, a treasure trove of information for investors and traders alike. Personally, I find these scans incredibly intriguing as they provide a unique lens to view market movements and uncover hidden gems or potential pitfalls.

Unveiling the ASX Scans

The ASX scans presented here are a result of meticulous trend following technical analysis. They highlight both uptrends and downtrends, offering a comprehensive view of the market's pulse. What makes this particularly fascinating is the ability to identify stocks with strong excess demand or supply, which can be crucial for making informed investment decisions.

Uptrends: A Glimpse of Potential

The uptrends scan list features companies like AMP, Computershare, and Wesfarmers, all showing promising signs of growth. For instance, AMP's 27% growth over the past year is an impressive feat. However, it's essential to consider the broader context and not get carried away by short-term trends.

Downtrends: A Cautionary Tale

On the flip side, the downtrends scan list serves as a reminder of the market's volatility. Stocks like 4DMEDICAL, Audinate, and Electro Optic Systems have experienced notable declines, with some, like Elevra Lithium, seeing a significant drop of over 30%. This raises a deeper question: Are these declines temporary blips or indicative of more profound issues?

Feature Charts: A Closer Look

The feature charts section provides an opportunity to delve deeper into specific stocks. For instance, Woodside Energy's chart shows a steady uptrend, which is an encouraging sign for investors. Conversely, stocks like Chalice Mining and Paladin Energy exhibit sharp declines, prompting the question: What factors are driving these trends?

The Art of Technical Analysis

Technical analysis, as demonstrated by Carl Capolingua, is a powerful tool. It allows investors to make sense of market movements and identify potential opportunities. However, it's crucial to remember that technical analysis is just one piece of the puzzle. Fundamental analysis and market sentiment also play vital roles in shaping investment strategies.

Final Thoughts

The ASX scans offer a fascinating glimpse into the market's dynamics. While they provide valuable insights, it's essential to approach them with a critical eye and consider the broader market context. As an investor, staying informed and adapting to market trends is key to long-term success. So, keep an eye on these scans, but remember, they are just one tool in your investment toolkit.