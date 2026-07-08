Athletics Call Up Joey Meneses: What to Expect from the Veteran Slugger in 2026 (2026)

The Oakland Athletics are making a strategic move by promoting Joey Meneses from Triple-A Las Vegas, a decision that could have significant implications for the team's roster and performance. This move is particularly intriguing given Meneses' recent performance and the team's current needs.

Meneses, a 34-year-old first baseman and outfielder, has been on a hot streak in the Pacific Coast League, posting an impressive .348/.401/.543 slash line with 11 home runs over 317 plate appearances. However, what makes this move even more interesting is the context. Meneses' performance in the PCL, a hitter-friendly league, has translated to only a 123 wRC+ in the major leagues, which is relatively modest. This raises a deeper question: How will Meneses fare against big league pitching, and can he sustain his hot streak?

One thing that immediately stands out is the Athletics' need for right-handed hitting options. With Nick Kurtz already occupying the first base position, Meneses could be a versatile addition, providing depth in right field or at designated hitter when a southpaw is on the mound. This versatility is a key factor in the team's decision, as it allows for strategic lineup adjustments and provides a potential solution to the team's current hitting challenges.

From my perspective, the Athletics' decision to promote Meneses is a calculated risk. While his performance in the PCL is impressive, the transition to the major leagues can be unpredictable. Meneses' ability to maintain his hot streak against big league pitching will be a critical factor in his success. If he can continue to perform at a high level, he could become a valuable asset for the team, providing both offensive depth and strategic versatility.

However, what many people don't realize is the potential psychological impact of this move. Meneses' promotion could serve as a morale boost for the team, signaling a commitment to improving the roster and potentially inspiring other players to step up their game. This could have a positive effect on team dynamics and overall performance.

In conclusion, the Athletics' decision to promote Joey Meneses is a strategic move that could have significant implications for the team's roster and performance. While the transition to the major leagues can be unpredictable, Meneses' versatility and potential to maintain his hot streak make him a valuable addition. This move also raises a deeper question about the psychological impact of such decisions and the potential for positive team dynamics. As the season progresses, we will see how Meneses' promotion affects the team's performance and whether it was a wise decision.