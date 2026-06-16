Atlus Reveals Persona 6 Game in New Teaser (2026)

Atlus has announced Persona 6, a highly anticipated addition to the Persona series, during the Xbox Games Showcase 2026. This news has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, as Persona 6 is set to be a significant release for the franchise. The game will be available on a range of platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, and PC via Steam. This announcement marks a significant step forward for the series, as Persona 6 promises to deliver an immersive and captivating experience for fans. The game's release date has not yet been revealed, but the anticipation is already building among gamers worldwide. Persona 4 Revival, another exciting development, will also be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC with Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam on February 18, 2027. This remake of the original Persona 4 game will offer a fresh take on the classic title, allowing players to relive the thrilling story and gameplay. The Persona series has a rich history, with Persona 5 being a standout title that shipped for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game's success led to a Royal edition, which launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020 and later on Nintendo Switch in October 2022. Persona 6 is a highly anticipated release, and with the announcement of Persona 4 Revival, the future of the Persona series looks bright. Fans can expect an immersive and captivating experience with Persona 6, and the wait for its release is sure to be filled with excitement and anticipation.