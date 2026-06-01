Auburn Tigers Baseball: Regional Opener vs. Milwaukee Panthers (2026)

Auburn Tigers baseball team is gearing up for a crucial regional tournament, facing off against the Milwaukee Panthers on Friday at noon CT at Plainsman Park. With a strong track record and a challenging schedule, the Tigers are poised to make a strong showing.

Coach Butch Thompson, a confident leader, believes in his team's ability to overcome adversity. He emphasizes the importance of resilience, stating, 'I told them they're capable. I told them that walking through adversity is the one thing that would make us stronger.' This mindset is crucial as the Tigers face a formidable opponent in Milwaukee.

The Panthers, riding a seven-game win streak, have a strong offensive record with a .275 average and 369 runs. Their star players include Dylan O'Connell, who leads the team with a .338 average and 67 hits, and ranks sixth in the country with 40 stolen bases. However, the Tigers have a strong pitching staff, with a 60-game track record, and are confident in their ability to match Milwaukee's offensive prowess.

The projected starters for Auburn include a mix of experienced and talented players. Joey Spence, John Hadley VI, Tate Schmidt, Grant Ross, Christian Holmes, Bradyn Horn, Charlie Marion, and Dominic Kibler form a well-rounded lineup. On the mound, Gavin Theis, a graduate RHP, will start the opener against Auburn, posting a 2-3 record with a 4.91 ERA this season.

The Tigers' schedule is demanding, with 13 wins against teams hosting regionals. This experience and strength in depth will be crucial as they navigate the regional tournament. The game against Milwaukee will be a true test of their mettle, and the Tigers are ready to showcase their skills and determination.

As the tournament unfolds, the Tigers will face tough competition, but their confidence and preparation should serve them well. The regional tournament is a crucial stepping stone towards the national championship, and Auburn is determined to make a strong showing, backed by their coach's unwavering belief in their abilities.