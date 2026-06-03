Auction Clearance Rates: A 2022 Déjà Vu (2026)

The ASX 200 is experiencing a positive surge, with a 1.6% increase to 8,731 points, mirroring the 2022 housing downturn levels. This surge is attributed to the decline in oil prices, with hopes of a Middle East peace deal. The market snapshot reveals a positive trend, with Wall Street indices and European markets also showing growth. The ASX 200's performance is notable, with top-performing sectors including materials, financials, and industrials. However, energy and utilities sectors are in the red. The article highlights the impact of bank fees, with a 268 million increase in the past year, driven by credit card and home loan fees. The RBA data reveals a significant financial burden on households. The potential US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is a major focus, with a 70% chance of success, according to the Commonwealth Bank. The deal's success could impact oil prices and global markets. The article also discusses the AI bubble, with indicators suggesting a potential bubble burst. The market breadth and price-to-earnings ratio are key factors to monitor. The data centre race is in full swing, with significant investment in AI infrastructure. Australia is expected to benefit from this boom, with tech giants investing billions. The economic gap between generations is widening, reaching record levels, according to the Actuaries Institute. The article concludes with a positive outlook, emphasizing the market's resilience and potential opportunities.