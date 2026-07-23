Aussie Businesses Face $124k Challenge: The Impact of Payday Super Reforms (2026)

The upcoming payday super reforms in Australia are a double-edged sword, presenting both opportunities and challenges. While these reforms aim to boost retirement savings for millions of Australians, they also carry significant implications for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

A Win for Workers, a Challenge for Businesses

The new legislation, set to take effect from July 1, 2026, requires employers to pay employee superannuation concurrently with salary or wage payments. This shift from the current 90-day payment cycle is expected to recover an estimated $5.7 billion in lost or unpaid superannuation annually. However, employment groups warn that this change will create cash flow issues for businesses.

According to research by Employment Hero, businesses will need an average of $124,000 in additional working capital to meet this obligation. The Australian Taxation Office has also emphasized the potential penalties for non-compliance, which could be as high as 25% or 50% of the unpaid super guarantee, depending on the business's compliance history.

Rob Dunn, General Manager for Payments, Superannuation, and Benefits at Employment Hero, highlights the operational and cash flow impacts that will be particularly significant for SMEs. He emphasizes the need to consider the transition for businesses while acknowledging the benefits for workers.

The Impact on Workers

For workers, payday super is a significant win. It ensures that superannuation contributions are made as soon as possible, providing a more secure financial future. The legislation also allows for earlier compounding of contributions, which can add thousands of extra dollars to retirement savings over time. Australian Super estimates that Australian workers lost $24.4 billion in unpaid superannuation over the last five years, with one in four Australians missing out on some form of superannuation payment.

Colonial First State's Craig Day highlights the potential for additional super at retirement, especially for younger Australians. He believes that more frequent super contributions will lead to increased savings over time, providing a welcome surprise for those concerned about retirement preparedness and the rising cost of living.

A Milestone for Retirement Savings

Mary Delahunty, CEO of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia, calls the legislation a "great policy" for the entire employment economy. She emphasizes that workers will accumulate more simply by receiving super when they earn it, making unpaid super harder to hide. With most employers already prepared or having shifted to paying super on payday, the focus now turns to ensuring that all businesses are aware of and ready for the upcoming changes.

In my opinion, the payday super reforms present a unique opportunity to strengthen Australia's retirement savings system. However, the potential impact on businesses, especially SMEs, cannot be overlooked. It will be interesting to see how businesses adapt their billing and payment cycles to meet these new obligations while navigating the challenges of cost-of-living pressures and other economic factors. This reform is a step towards a more secure financial future for Australian workers, but it also raises questions about the support and resources needed to ensure a smooth transition for businesses.