Aussie Homeowners: Renovate or Relocate? The Rising Trend of Home Renovations (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, Aussies are increasingly choosing to stay put and renovate their homes rather than move to a new one. This shift is particularly notable in Queensland, where renovation lending has surged by 25% in a single month. The trend is a response to the current economic climate, with housing supply remaining tight and higher construction costs limiting new deliveries. As a result, homeowners are opting to make the most of their current homes by renovating, rather than trying to buy their next one.

The article highlights the growing trend of renovation lending, with a 15% increase in just one month. Queensland is leading the way with a 25% surge, followed by Western Australia (17.9%), South Australia (15%), Victoria (10.8%), and New South Wales (10.7%). This indicates a significant shift in the housing market, with more Aussies prioritizing home improvements over moving.

The article also emphasizes the importance of planning and flexibility in renovation projects. Denton Pugh, an executive at National Australia Bank (NAB), advises homeowners to build a buffer into their budgets to account for unexpected increases in construction costs. Locking in key items early and choosing locally sourced materials can help avoid blowouts. Additionally, energy-efficient upgrades may cost more upfront but can reduce bills over time.

The personal story of Chris Godfrey, a NAB customer, illustrates the trend. Godfrey and his family chose to renovate their Heidelberg Heights home rather than move, despite the challenges of rising costs. They focused on getting the important parts done first and making trade-offs to stay within budget. This mindset of prioritizing what matters most and being prepared to compromise is a key aspect of successful renovation projects.

In conclusion, the article highlights a significant shift in the Australian housing market, with Aussies increasingly choosing renovation over relocation. This trend is driven by economic factors, such as tight housing supply and rising construction costs. By adopting a flexible and well-planned approach, homeowners can make the most of their current homes and create a long-term space that suits their needs.