Australia's Brand Trust: Woolworths' Rise, AI's Fall, and the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands (2026)

In a world where trust is a precious commodity, Australia's brand trust landscape has seen some intriguing shifts. Let's dive into the fascinating insights revealed by Roy Morgan's recent brand trust research.

The Rise and Fall of Trust

It's intriguing to see how consumer trust can shift so dramatically. Woolworths, once Australia's least-trusted brand, has managed to improve its standing, while Optus, a telco giant, now finds itself in the unenviable position of being the least trusted. What's more, the rise of AI companies like OpenAI and ChatGPT has sparked a growing wave of suspicion among consumers.

Industry Insights

The retail industry has emerged as the most trusted, with the consumer products industry close behind. This is a testament to the power of consumer-centric approaches. On the other hand, the telecommunications industry, particularly Optus, has suffered a blow to its reputation, with a network outage linked to a tragic fatality. The video-sharing and social media industry also faces distrust, with Facebook/Meta and TikTok among the least trusted brands.

A Deeper Dive

What makes this particularly fascinating is the broader trend of industries regaining trust. The banking industry, for instance, has climbed 15 places in just nine months, showing a remarkable recovery. Similarly, the supermarket industry has bounced back, with Woolworths and Coles improving their positions. This suggests that industries can turn their fortunes around with the right strategies.

AI's Trust Challenge

One thing that immediately stands out is the rising distrust of AI companies. OpenAI's rapid deterioration in trust, driven by concerns over profit motives and ethics, is a cautionary tale. Google, too, has seen its net distrust worsen. This raises a deeper question: as AI becomes more integrated into our lives, how can these companies earn and maintain consumer trust?

Conclusion

In a world where brands are constantly vying for consumer trust, these insights offer a fascinating glimpse into the fickle nature of public opinion. As an observer, I find it intriguing to see how industries and brands can rise and fall in the eyes of the public. It's a constant reminder of the importance of transparency, ethics, and consumer-centric approaches in today's business landscape.