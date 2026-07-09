Australia's Electric Freight Revolution: 20 Prime Movers & Mobile Chargers by 2024! (2026)

The electric freight revolution is here, and it's about to shake up Australia's logistics landscape. New Energy Transport (NET), a forward-thinking start-up, is leading the charge with a bold plan to deploy 20 electric prime movers by the end of the year, along with mobile chargers, to revolutionize road freight. This move is not just about reducing emissions; it's a strategic response to the looming diesel crisis and a step towards a more sustainable future for the country's transportation sector.

A Race Against Time: Addressing the Diesel Crisis

In my opinion, the urgency behind NET's initiative is palpable. Daniel Bleakley, co-founder of NET, highlights a critical issue: the impending diesel crisis. With the global oil market in flux, logistics companies are reevaluating their strategies. The question on everyone's mind is: How will the supply of diesel in Australia be affected? Bleakley's prediction is stark - a serious diesel crisis in the next six months, which will snowball into a road freight crisis. This is a call to action, and NET is answering with a swift and innovative solution.

The Electric Prime Mover Advantage

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact of electric prime movers. These trucks are not just eco-friendly; they offer significant economic benefits. By delivering over 10,000 kms of freight per day, saving 2.5 million litres of diesel annually, NET is not just reducing emissions but also cutting costs. This is a win-win for both the environment and the bottom line. The business case for electric heavy road freight is clear, and early adopters like NET will secure a competitive advantage.

The Mobile Charger Solution

One thing that immediately stands out is the strategic use of mobile chargers. These units, ready for commercial operation within weeks, offer flexibility and adaptability. They can be redeployed to new locations, enabling NET to service new corridors, including regional and rural Australia. This is a game-changer, ensuring that the company can expand its reach and cater to a wider market, all while maintaining a sustainable approach.

The Future of Electric Freight

If you take a step back and think about it, the implications of this development are far-reaching. It raises a deeper question: How will the logistics industry evolve in the coming years? The answer lies in the hands of forward-thinking companies like NET, which are investing in electric freight infrastructure. This trend is not just a passing fad; it's a necessary shift towards a more sustainable and resilient transportation sector.

The Way Forward

In my view, the success of NET's initiative hinges on several factors. Firstly, the construction and delivery of charging facilities must be prioritized. As Bleakley suggests, this is the key to unlocking the full potential of electric freight. Secondly, the supplier of the electric prime movers is crucial. While NET has been trialling Windrose electric trucks, the unveiling of a Volvo prime mover in the coming weeks will be a significant development. Lastly, the company's ability to secure funding and attract institutional investors is vital for its long-term success.

Conclusion: A Sustainable Future

In conclusion, the electric freight revolution is here, and it's a welcome development. NET's plan to deploy 20 electric prime movers and mobile chargers is a bold step towards a more sustainable future. It addresses the diesel crisis, offers economic benefits, and showcases the potential of electric freight. As the logistics industry evolves, companies like NET will lead the way, shaping a greener and more resilient transportation sector. This is a story worth watching, and I, for one, am excited to see how it unfolds.