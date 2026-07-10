Australia's Gas Usage: Peaked and Declining - What's Next? (2026)

The decline of gas usage in Australia is a pivotal moment in the country's energy transition, marking a significant shift away from a half-century of growth. This structural decline, as highlighted by the Grattan Institute, is a powerful reminder that the era of gas dominance is over, and the need for urgent action to reduce emissions is now more critical than ever. Personally, I think this development is particularly fascinating, as it challenges the traditional narrative that gas is an indispensable part of the energy mix, especially during the transition to renewables. What makes this especially interesting is the timing, as it occurs amidst a backdrop of political support for gas, including plans to reserve more gas for domestic use and push for new exploration in Victoria and Tasmania. This raises a deeper question: How can we reconcile the declining gas usage with the ongoing push for gas development? In my opinion, the answer lies in the need for targeted policies that drive further reductions in gas use, rather than relying on carbon capture technologies, which are expensive and may not be feasible at the scale required. One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between the Grattan Institute's findings and the recent public backing of gas by federal and state politicians. This discrepancy highlights the complexity of the energy transition and the need for a nuanced approach that considers both the technical and political realities. What many people don't realize is that the decline in gas usage is not just a technical phenomenon but a reflection of broader societal and environmental concerns. As Australia's electricity grid shifts to renewables, the need for gas as a backup is being re-evaluated, and the amount of gas required to support renewables in the coming decades is likely to be significantly lower than in the past. This has implications for the future of the LNG industry, which is facing a shrinking market and the challenge of becoming a high-cost producer. If you take a step back and think about it, the decline in gas usage is a powerful signal that the energy transition is underway, and the need for a just and equitable transition is more urgent than ever. The report from the Grattan Institute provides a roadmap for achieving this, recommending targeted policies across households, industry, and power generation, including phase-out dates for residential gas use. However, the report also highlights the limitations of these policies, noting that without further reductions in gas use, governments will be left with implausible options, such as the use of carbon capture and carbon removal technologies. This raises a critical question: How can we balance the need for emissions reductions with the practical realities of the energy transition? In my view, the answer lies in a combination of targeted policies and a commitment to a just and equitable transition. This includes investing in green hydrogen and biomethane, which can lower emissions but require significant volumes to be produced at a high cost. Ultimately, the decline in gas usage in Australia is a powerful reminder of the need for urgent action to reduce emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy. It is a call to action for governments, industries, and individuals to work together to create a sustainable and equitable future. As we navigate this complex and challenging transition, it is essential to remember that the decline in gas usage is not just a technical phenomenon but a reflection of broader societal and environmental concerns. By embracing this shift and working together, we can create a future that is both sustainable and equitable for all.
Australia's Gas Usage: Peaked and Declining - What's Next? (2026)
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