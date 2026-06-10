Australia's New Blood Cancer Treatments: Affordable & Life-Changing (2026)

In a recent press conference, Minister Butler, the Minister for Health and Ageing, announced the listing of two new treatments for blood cancer on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS). The first treatment, Blincyto, is an immunotherapy that will benefit approximately 110 patients per year, while the second, Calquence, is a first-line treatment for specific types of blood cancer that will be available to up to 1,200 patients annually. These treatments are now accessible at affordable PBS prices, marking a significant step in the government's commitment to making world-class medicines more affordable for Australians.

Dr. Uwe Hahn, a haematologist at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, explained that these treatments represent a significant advancement in blood cancer therapy, moving away from traditional chemotherapy-based regimens towards targeted agents. The survival rates have improved dramatically, with 90% overall survival in 2020-23 compared to 60% in 1989. Calquence and Venclexta, the two treatments in question, offer a three-year survival rate of 94% compared to 80% in the chemotherapy arm, and are administered in tablet form, allowing patients to spend more time at home and have fewer hospital stays.

Alona Robinson, a patient who participated in the clinical trial for Calquence, shared her experience, emphasizing the life-changing impact of these treatments. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the trial and the relief of knowing that these treatments are now available to others. Robinson's story highlights the personal and emotional aspects of cancer treatment, as well as the importance of making these treatments accessible and affordable.

Minister Butler acknowledged the challenges posed by the rapid pace of medical discoveries and the need for the PBS to accommodate numerous new listings. However, he emphasized that this is a positive problem, as it indicates a surge in new therapies coming onto the global market. The government is committed to ensuring that Australians have access to the best available treatments, even if they are initially expensive.

Looking ahead, the focus is on managing the demand for aged care services, which is increasing due to the oldest baby boomers entering their 80s. The government has increased the number of Home Care Packages by 25% and is working to address workforce constraints to ensure that older Australians receive the care they need in a timely manner. Additionally, the government is addressing concerns about the increasing number of older people waiting for at-home care packages by expanding the program and managing the pipeline of care.

In conclusion, the press conference highlighted the government's efforts to improve healthcare affordability and accessibility, particularly in the areas of cancer treatment and aged care. While challenges remain, the commitment to providing the best possible care for Australians is evident, and the recent announcements are a step in the right direction.