Australia's Shifting Views: Declining Support for Multiculturalism & Rising Global Fears (2026)

Australia's shifting cultural landscape: A nation grappling with fear and pessimism

In a world that seems to be spinning out of control, Australia is no exception. The Lowy Institute's annual poll reveals a nation grappling with fear and pessimism, with a historic decline in support for multiculturalism at its core. This is a significant shift, and one that demands our attention and analysis.

Personally, I think this decline in support for multiculturalism is a symptom of a deeper cultural shift in Australia. The poll's findings are particularly interesting, as they highlight a growing sense of insecurity and uncertainty among Australians. What makes this particularly fascinating is the way in which economic pessimism and an increasingly illiberal and chaotic world order are driving this shift.

From my perspective, the poll's results are a wake-up call for Australia. They suggest that the nation is struggling to find its place in a rapidly changing world, and that this struggle is having a profound impact on its cultural identity. One thing that immediately stands out is the way in which trust in the United States has plummeted, with only 31% of those surveyed having faith in the US to act responsibly on the world stage.

What many people don't realize is that this decline in trust is not just about the US, but also about Australia's own place in the world. The poll reveals a growing sense of insecurity about the state of the world and the economy, which is starting to reflect in anxieties about societal change. This is a significant shift, and one that has implications for the future of the nation.

If you take a step back and think about it, it's clear that Australia is facing a number of challenges. The nation is struggling to balance its commitment to multiculturalism with a growing sense of fear and pessimism. This raises a deeper question: how can Australia navigate this complex cultural landscape and find its place in a rapidly changing world?

A detail that I find especially interesting is the way in which the poll's results reflect a shift in government language. The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has conceded that the United States is playing a different role now, and that this has implications for Australia's strategic environment. What this really suggests is that Australia is having to adjust to a new reality, one in which the US is no longer the reliable ally it once was.

In my opinion, this shift has significant implications for the future of the nation. It suggests that Australia will need to find new ways to navigate the complexities of the modern world, and that this will require a rethinking of its cultural identity and its place in the world. The poll's results are a reminder that Australia is not immune to the forces of change, and that it will need to adapt to a new reality if it is to thrive in the years to come.