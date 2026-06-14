Australia's resource boom created billions, but did the country miss its chance? The debate over resource management and taxation has been a long-running one, with Norway often held up as the benchmark. Critics argue that Australians are not receiving a fair share from publicly owned minerals and gas, while the industry argues it is the country's largest corporate taxpayer. The key question is how resource wealth should be managed, and the answer lies in the different philosophies adopted by Australia and Norway. Norway's approach, rooted in high trust in government and a belief that natural resources should benefit society as a whole, has led to a strong state role in petroleum development and high taxation of oil profits. This has resulted in a sovereign wealth fund now worth over $3 trillion. Australia, on the other hand, has a more private-sector-led resources model, with governments preferring to tax and regulate extraction rather than directly participate. While Australia has a sovereign wealth fund, it is smaller and has been used to reduce government debt and fund cash payments. The political fallout from attempts to introduce resource taxation in Australia has been significant, with the mining industry able to remove a prime minister from office. However, the government is now taking a more active role in critical minerals and the green energy transition, offering an opportunity to build on Australia's existing resource base and create wealth for the nation.
Australia vs Norway: Who's Winning the Resource Wealth Game? (2026)
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