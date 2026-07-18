Australian Subscriptions: How to Avoid Wasting Money (2026)

Uncovering the Costly Subscription Habits of Australians

In a recent eye-opening study, it's been revealed that Australians are inadvertently burning through a significant chunk of their hard-earned money on unused subscriptions, with the potential for an annual waste of over $1600. This issue, which affects half of the population, highlights a growing concern about our spending habits and the often-overlooked costs associated with subscription services.

The Subscription Trap

One of the key findings is the prevalence of unused gym memberships and streaming services. For instance, those with gym memberships they don't actively use are wasting an average of $93 per month. This is a stark reminder of how easy it is to fall into the 'subscription trap', where signing up is simple, but canceling can be a hassle. As a result, many individuals find themselves paying for services they rarely, if ever, utilize.

Streaming Services: A Costly Habit

When it comes to streaming services, the research paints an interesting picture. Netflix tops the list, with a significant 57% of survey participants admitting they don't use their subscription. This is followed by Disney+, Amazon Prime, Spotify, and Stan. It's a trend that suggests we might be oversubscribed, with multiple streaming platforms offering similar content, leading to a waste of both money and time.

Personal Stories: A Wake-Up Call

Take the case of Phoebe Dolan, a 29-year-old marketing professional. She realized she was spending a whopping $150 per month on gym memberships and streaming services, an amount that started to impact her budget significantly. Her story serves as a wake-up call, emphasizing the need to regularly review our expenses and make conscious choices about our subscriptions.

The Psychology of Subscription Services

Elson Goh, an instructor at Curtin University's School of Economics, highlights the psychological aspect of this issue. He suggests that consumers might be susceptible to 'subscription traps' due to the ease of signing up and the difficulty of canceling. Additionally, companies are adept at targeting different demographics, offering a subscription for every lifestyle and life stage.

Taking Control: Practical Steps

To tackle this issue, David Koch, CTM's Economic Director, advises consumers to closely examine their household expenses. He emphasizes the ease of canceling subscriptions, which, if done regularly, can save hundreds of dollars annually. Mr. Goh adds that creating a shared calendar to track subscriptions and seeking advice from financial planners can also be beneficial.

A Broader Perspective

This issue of subscription waste is not just about money; it's about our habits, our time, and our relationship with consumption. It raises questions about our priorities, our awareness of spending, and the impact of subscription services on our daily lives. As we navigate an increasingly subscription-based world, it's crucial to remain mindful and proactive in managing our financial health.

In my opinion, this research serves as a timely reminder to regularly audit our subscriptions and make conscious choices about our spending. It's a step towards financial literacy and a more mindful approach to our daily habits.