Auto-Enrolment Pension Scheme: Will It Be Enough for Your Retirement? (2026)

The Irish pension auto-enrolment scheme, My Future Fund, is facing skepticism from workers, with a concerning 80% of eligible individuals doubting its adequacy for retirement income. This scheme, designed to complement the State pension, is a monthly deduction of 1.5% from workers' wages, with employer and State contributions also in play. However, the system's limitations are causing worry.

One of the primary concerns is the lack of flexibility in contribution rates. Employees and employers cannot adjust their contributions beyond the set percentages, which are capped at €80,000 of annual salary. This rigidity might not cater to workers' diverse financial needs, especially those with higher earnings or those seeking to supplement their retirement income. As Keith Butler, Ask Acorn's CEO, points out, this limitation is a significant factor in the survey's findings.

The survey, conducted among 1,000 eligible workers, reveals a profound understanding of the scheme's constraints. One in three workers believe their auto-enrolment pension alone will be insufficient, highlighting a critical issue. This realization is a positive sign, as it indicates that Irish citizens are aware of the scheme's limitations and are not naive about the retirement income it can provide.

Despite these reservations, Butler offers a nuanced perspective. He suggests that auto-enrolment can be a valuable component of a comprehensive pension strategy. For those without company pensions, it can be a crucial part of their retirement planning, especially when supplemented with personal pension plans and the State pension. This approach, he argues, can help workers achieve a more secure and sustainable retirement income.

In conclusion, while the My Future Fund scheme faces challenges in terms of flexibility and perceived adequacy, it also presents an opportunity for workers to build a robust retirement savings strategy. By recognizing its limitations and adopting a holistic approach, employees can make the most of this auto-enrolment system, ensuring a more secure financial future.