Autodesk's Neural CAD: Revolutionizing 3D Design with AI (2026)

Autodesk's neural CAD concept is intriguing, but the reality is still a question mark. The company's recent paper provides a glimpse into the future of 3D design, where AI-driven tools could revolutionize the creative process. However, the current offering feels more like a marketing pitch than a tangible solution. The paper is light on new features, relying heavily on existing AI capabilities that have been around for a while. While the idea of a more intuitive and efficient CAD process is exciting, the execution is lacking. The AI-driven tools described, such as Fusion AutoTimeline and Project Quill, are intriguing but not yet available for users to test. Autodesk's neural CAD is still in the realm of 'AI washing' until these features become accessible and reliable. The company's recent Design and Simulation Week webinars showcased some exciting advancements, but the neural CAD announcement feels like a step back. Autodesk needs to provide more concrete examples and demonstrations to justify the hype. The future of CAD is undoubtedly AI-driven, but the current offering is more of a vision than a reality. It's a fascinating concept, but the execution needs to catch up to the hype.