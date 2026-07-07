Avista's Major Power Deal: Unveiling the Mystery Customer (2026)

In the ever-evolving landscape of energy and technology, a recent development has sparked curiosity and concern in Spokane County. Avista Corp., a prominent energy provider, has entered into an agreement with an unnamed "large load" customer, one that could potentially reshape the county's energy dynamics. This deal, shrouded in secrecy, hints at a significant power request that could rival the energy demands of a major industrial player like Kaiser Aluminum. But what does this mean for Spokane County, and what are the implications for its residents and the environment?

A Power-Hungry Customer

The agreement, filed with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, reveals a customer seeking an initial load demand of 125 megawatts (MW) starting in 2029, with the potential to expand to 500 MW by 2032. This is a staggering amount of power, equivalent to more than half the combined energy used by all residential and business customers in Spokane County. The nature of this customer remains a mystery, but the timing is intriguing, coinciding with the proliferation of power-hungry data centers across the country, fueled by the artificial intelligence boom.

The Data Center Connection

Data centers, known for their massive energy consumption and environmental impact, have become a focal point in the energy sector. Washington state, in particular, ranks among the top 10 in the nation for data center concentration, with over 100 facilities. The proliferation of these centers has sparked debates about their environmental impact and the strain they place on local energy resources. The unnamed customer in Spokane County could be a data center, and this raises important questions about the balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Local Perspectives

Spokane County Commissioner Al French, a Republican, has been vocal about his concerns. He advocated for a sales tax exemption for data centers in February, aiming to attract businesses to the county. However, he emphasizes the need for a balance, stating, "We wouldn’t just take anybody. What are you going to do to make it better for our ratepayers?" French's perspective highlights the delicate equilibrium between economic development and the well-being of residents.

State Representative Timm Ormsby, a Democrat, shares a similar sentiment. He supported a bill seeking a sales tax exemption for data centers, but his involvement was specific to a concept that would have utilized wastewater to generate hydrogen for data center operations. Ormsby emphasizes the importance of job creation and local tax contributions, but also stresses the need to avoid environmental harm and cost shifts to residents.

Avista's Role and Concerns

Avista, the energy provider, is navigating this situation with caution. Jared Webley, a spokesman, assures that the company will not shift costs onto existing customers. Instead, Avista aims to structure the contract so that the large load customer covers the added costs of new power supply, transmission upgrades, and infrastructure. Webley acknowledges the concerns surrounding large load customers, particularly data centers, and emphasizes the importance of reliability and cost-shifting avoidance.

Broader Implications and Future Considerations

The deal raises broader questions about the future of energy in Spokane County and the role of data centers. As the demand for AI-driven technologies continues to grow, the county must grapple with the environmental and economic implications. The proliferation of data centers in Quincy, Washington, serves as a cautionary tale, where the wholesale of energy resources to these centers has raised concerns about the impact on local communities and ratepayers.

In conclusion, the agreement between Avista and the unnamed large load customer is a pivotal moment for Spokane County. It underscores the complex interplay between economic development, environmental sustainability, and the evolving energy landscape. As the county navigates this situation, it must strike a balance that fosters growth while safeguarding the interests of its residents and the environment. The outcome will shape the future of energy in Spokane County and serve as a case study for the broader implications of data centers and large load customers on the energy sector.