AYUSH Exports from India: Unlocking the Potential of Traditional Medicine (2026)

The Hidden Imbalance in India’s AYUSH Export Boom: A Cautionary Tale of Concentration and Missed Opportunities

India’s AYUSH sector—encompassing Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy—has been hailed as a global wellness phenomenon. But if you take a step back and think about it, the story of its export success is far more nuanced than the headlines suggest. Personally, I find it fascinating how a sector rooted in ancient traditions is now navigating the complexities of modern global trade. Yet, what many people don’t realize is that this growth is built on a foundation that’s alarmingly fragile.

The Dominance of Two Players: A Structural Time Bomb

One thing that immediately stands out is the extreme concentration of India’s AYUSH exports. Psyllium husk (Isabgol) and Ayurvedic medicaments together account for a staggering 82.77% of the total export value. Psyllium husk alone makes up 55.47%—a figure that should raise eyebrows. From my perspective, this isn’t just a statistical quirk; it’s a structural vulnerability. What this really suggests is that the entire sector’s fortunes are tied to the demand for just two products. If you ask me, that’s a recipe for instability.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the booming exports of Ayurvedic products and the near-invisibility of other systems like Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. Ayurveda dominates 97.97% of system-designated exports, while the others languish with marginal, volatile performances. In my opinion, this isn’t just a market preference—it’s a missed opportunity. These systems, rich in therapeutic potential, are being left on the sidelines of the global wellness boom.

Destination Dependence: A Double-Edged Sword

Another detail that I find especially interesting is the concentration of export destinations. For instance, Germany, Sweden, and the USA together account for nearly 60% of Psyllium seed exports. While this might seem like a success story, it’s also a red flag. The sharp decline in China’s AYUSH imports (-74.4% from its peak) and the sudden drop in US imports (-21.2% in 2025-26) illustrate how quickly market dynamics can shift. Personally, I think this highlights the need for destination diversification. Relying on a handful of markets is like building a house on sand—it’s only a matter of time before the foundation cracks.

The Untapped Potential of Underleveraged Systems

If you take a step back and think about it, the decline of Homeopathic exports and the marginal performance of Unani and Siddha systems aren’t just numbers—they’re symptoms of a deeper issue. These systems, with their unique therapeutic approaches, have immense global potential. Yet, they remain under-leveraged, overshadowed by Ayurveda’s dominance. This raises a deeper question: Are we doing enough to promote these systems internationally? In my opinion, the answer is a resounding no.

The Need for Granularity and Diversification

A detail that I find especially interesting is the lack of granularity in trade data. Without detailed insights into product-specific trends, exporters are flying blind. This isn’t just a technical issue—it’s a strategic one. How can we diversify our export basket if we don’t fully understand its composition? Personally, I think strengthening trade data granularity is the first step toward addressing the sector’s concentration risk.

A Broader Perspective: AYUSH in the Global Wellness Landscape

What this really suggests is that India’s AYUSH sector is at a crossroads. On one hand, it’s a global leader in traditional medicine exports; on the other, it’s vulnerable to market shifts and internal imbalances. From my perspective, the sector’s future depends on its ability to diversify—both in terms of products and destinations. Ayurveda’s success is undeniable, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of other systems. If you ask me, the real opportunity lies in leveraging the full spectrum of AYUSH systems to meet diverse global health needs.

Final Thoughts: A Call for Strategic Rethinking

In my opinion, the AYUSH export story is a cautionary tale wrapped in a success narrative. While the growth is impressive, the concentration of products and markets is a ticking time bomb. Personally, I think it’s time for a strategic rethink. Diversifying the export basket, promoting underleveraged systems, and strengthening trade data aren’t just recommendations—they’re necessities. If we don’t act now, we risk squandering the immense potential of India’s traditional medicine heritage.

What makes this particularly fascinating is that the solutions are within reach. It’s not about reinventing the wheel but about recalibrating our approach. From my perspective, the AYUSH sector has the potential to be a global wellness powerhouse—but only if we address its hidden imbalances head-on. The question is: Will we seize the opportunity, or will we let it slip through our fingers?