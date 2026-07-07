Baby Blacks Dominate: New Zealand's Junior Rugby Triumph Over Scotland (2026)

The scorching heat of Kutaisi, Georgia, set the stage for an intense rugby battle between the Baby Blacks and Scotland's young guns. In a thrilling encounter, New Zealand emerged victorious, maintaining their unbeaten streak and securing the top spot in Pool B at the World Rugby Junior Championship.

What makes this game particularly intriguing is the contrast in styles. Scotland brought the heat at scrum time, earning penalties and powering through with their formidable lineout drives. However, it was New Zealand's ability to create magic in tight spaces that ultimately made the difference.

Personally, I find it fascinating how the All Blacks Sevens wing, Kele Lasaqa, showcased his skill in the 36th minute, weaving through defenders and creating something out of nothing. This moment epitomized the difference in approach: New Zealand's spontaneity versus Scotland's reliance on set-piece strength.

The Scottish No. 8, Harvey Preston, led the charge with three maul tries, but New Zealand's clinical precision and individual brilliance kept them ahead. The halftime break, extended due to the heat, seemed to favor the Baby Blacks, who returned with renewed energy and a strategic grubber kick that caught Scotland off guard.

One detail that stands out is the penalty count. Despite Scotland's dominance in this area, they struggled to convert these opportunities into points. New Zealand, on the other hand, displayed more enterprise on attack, making nine line breaks and delivering a significantly higher number of passes.

In my opinion, this game highlights the importance of adaptability in modern rugby. While set-piece plays have their place, the ability to create moments of brilliance can be game-changing. The Baby Blacks' victory is a testament to their all-around skill and their knack for seizing opportunities.

Looking back at their history, New Zealand has consistently dominated Scotland at this level, winning all five previous encounters. This trend continued in Georgia, with future All Blacks like Ollie Norris and Cullen Grace making their mark from the bench. It's a clear indication of the depth and talent within the New Zealand squad.

As we reflect on this match, it's not just about the final score. It's about the tactical nuances, the individual moments of brilliance, and the ongoing evolution of these young players. The Baby Blacks have shown that they have the talent and the mindset to adapt and overcome, which bodes well for their future in the tournament and beyond.