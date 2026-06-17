Baby Born After Surgery While in Uterus: Family's Hope and Journey (2026)

The story of Rebecca Price and her son, Levi Wileman, is a testament to the power of medical innovation and the resilience of the human spirit. It also highlights the importance of community support in times of crisis. This family's journey began with a difficult pregnancy, marked by fears of an ectopic pregnancy and the discovery of spina bifida during a routine ultrasound. The diagnosis of spina bifida, a condition where the baby's spine and spinal cord do not fully develop, was a significant concern. The potential for genetic conditions like Edwards', Patau's, or Down's syndrome added to the anxiety, leading the medical team to suggest termination. However, the family's determination and the availability of fetal surgery offered a glimmer of hope.

Fetal surgery, a complex procedure performed while the baby is still in the womb, was the next step. The Wilemans had to travel to Belgium for the surgery, a challenging journey that required them to leave their home and familiar surroundings. The procedure itself was a success, but it came with its own set of challenges. Rebecca's health took a turn for the worse, and she contracted sepsis, a severe infection that required immediate attention. Despite the risks, the decision was made to deliver Levi prematurely via c-section.

Levi's birth was a delicate and emotional moment. He was born 14 weeks early, weighing just 1 pound 9 ounces. The medical team had to act quickly, and Rebecca only had a brief moment with her son before he was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit. The family's emotions were a rollercoaster, filled with worry and uncertainty about their future. The waiting game, as Anthony Wileman described it, was the hardest part, not knowing what the next day would bring.

The Wilemans' story is a testament to the strength of the human will and the power of medical advancements. Levi's early birth and the challenges faced by the family highlight the importance of medical support and the role of the community. The NHS's funding of their medical care and accommodation is a crucial aspect of this story, showing the commitment of the healthcare system to supporting families in need. The outpouring of support from friends, family, and strangers alike is a heartwarming reminder of the power of human connection.

The family's journey has also sparked a wave of generosity. A Just Giving page has raised over £1,000 to help cover the costs of their stay in Belgium. This act of kindness demonstrates the impact of community support and the power of collective action. The Wilemans' story is a reminder that hope can be found even in the darkest of times, and that the human spirit is capable of incredible resilience.