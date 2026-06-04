Backrooms Movie: From YouTube to Hollywood - Kane Parsons' Journey (2026)

Backrooms: A liminal space horror movie trend shaped by Gen Z's traumatic formative years

The Backrooms, a liminal space that has captured the imagination of the internet, is now making its way to the big screen. This trend, which began as a YouTube mini-series created by 16-year-old Kane Parsons, has evolved into a Hollywood film adaptation produced by A24. The Backrooms, a space of uncertainty and isolation, has become a symbol of the modern young person's struggle with reality and the internet.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the way in which the Backrooms has become a cultural phenomenon, reflecting the fears and anxieties of a generation. The concept of a liminal space, a transitional area between places, has resonated with young people, particularly those who have experienced the isolation of the Covid pandemic and the mournful nostalgia for pre-internet memories. This trend is not just a passing fad, but a reflection of the deeper psychological and cultural shifts occurring in society.

One thing that immediately stands out is the way in which the Backrooms has become a platform for exploring mental health and the human condition. The A24 adaptation, written by Will Soodik, uses the concept of the Backrooms to delve into the unresolved traumas of its characters. This raises a deeper question: how can we use horror and liminal spaces to explore the darker aspects of the human psyche?

From my perspective, the Backrooms is more than just a horror movie trend. It is a reflection of the way in which the internet has changed the way we perceive and interact with the world. The Backrooms, with its eerie and unsettling atmosphere, captures the sense of isolation and uncertainty that many young people feel in the digital age. It is a space where reality is constantly being mediated through screens, and where nothing feels real anymore.

What many people don't realize is the way in which the Backrooms has become a symbol of the modern young person's struggle with identity and belonging. The concept of a liminal space, with its transitional nature, reflects the way in which young people are constantly in flux, searching for a sense of self and purpose. The Backrooms, with its endless corridors and unsettling environments, captures the sense of disorientation and confusion that many young people feel in the digital age.

If you take a step back and think about it, the Backrooms is a powerful reflection of the way in which the internet has changed the way we perceive and interact with the world. It is a space where the boundaries between reality and fantasy are blurred, and where the line between the known and the unknown is constantly being redrawn. The Backrooms, with its eerie and unsettling atmosphere, captures the sense of isolation and uncertainty that many young people feel in the digital age.

This raises a deeper question: how can we use horror and liminal spaces to explore the darker aspects of the human psyche? In my opinion, the Backrooms is a powerful tool for exploring the human condition, and for understanding the way in which the internet has changed the way we perceive and interact with the world. It is a space where we can confront our fears and anxieties, and where we can begin to understand the complexities of the human experience.