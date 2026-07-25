Bahamian Music Group Da Pond Band Mourns Bandmates Killed in Tragic Plane Crash | Bahamas News (2026)

The tragic death of five Bahamian musicians and a popular DJ in a small plane crash has left the country's entertainment industry in shock and mourning. The Da Pond Band, known for their lively Caribbean music, was set to perform at an Independence Day celebration on Andros Island when the plane crashed in North Andros. The surviving members of the band, Shenia Roberts and Shaniese Miller, are still processing the loss and trying to make sense of the tragedy. Roberts, a vocalist for the band, had already arrived on Andros Island and was waiting for the rest of the band to arrive when the crash occurred. She described the band members as her friends and confidants, and expressed her shock and disbelief at their sudden death. Miller, another surviving band member, was last with the band members who died at a weekly performance in Nassau. She described the band as a popular attraction, with international visitors flying in to see their performances. The band members who died were identified as Giovanni McKenzie, Mateo Winder, Rashad Storr, Tonique Gilot, and Travis Johnson, along with Melvin Henfield, also known as DJ Fresh. The loss of these popular music figures has hit the entertainment industry in the Bahamas hard, with Anishka Lewis, a popular Bahamian singer, describing the country as "wrecked" by the tragedy. The crash also involved three other passengers who were not performers, including a 16-year-old boy, Nicholas Oliver Jr., whose family is still trying to come to terms with his death. The pilot on the Flamingo Air flight waited on the tarmac to fill more seats for two hours after the plane was set to initially depart, according to Roberts, who was texting with McKenzie, one of the leaders of the band who died in the crash. This practice is common in the Bahamas, where clients often pay per seat rather than chartering the entire plane. The flight departed around 12:30 p.m. and crashed in a wooded area near the airport 18 minutes later. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with Bahamian investigators looking into what led to the crash and Flamingo Air suspending all flights after two emergency incidents happened on the same day. The tragedy has left the Bahamian community and the entertainment industry grappling with the loss of these talented individuals, and the country is still trying to come to terms with the sudden and tragic death of these beloved musicians and DJ.