Bahamian Music Group Da Pond Band Mourns Bandmates Killed in Tragic Plane Crash | Bahamas News (2026)

The tragic death of five Bahamian musicians and a popular DJ in a small plane crash has left the country's entertainment industry in shock and mourning. The Da Pond Band, known for their lively Caribbean music, was set to perform at an Independence Day celebration on Andros Island when the plane crashed in North Andros. The surviving members of the band, Shenia Roberts and Shaniese Miller, are still processing the loss and trying to make sense of the tragedy. Roberts, a vocalist for the band, had already arrived on Andros Island and was waiting for the rest of the band to arrive when the crash occurred. She described the band members as her friends and confidants, and expressed her shock and disbelief at their sudden death. Miller, another surviving band member, was last with the band members who died at a weekly performance in Nassau. She described the band as a popular attraction, with international visitors flying in to see their performances. The band members who died were identified as Giovanni McKenzie, Mateo Winder, Rashad Storr, Tonique Gilot, and Travis Johnson, along with Melvin Henfield, also known as DJ Fresh. The loss of these popular music figures has hit the entertainment industry in the Bahamas hard, with Anishka Lewis, a popular Bahamian singer, describing the country as "wrecked" by the tragedy. The crash also involved three other passengers who were not performers, including a 16-year-old boy, Nicholas Oliver Jr., whose family is still trying to come to terms with his death. The pilot on the Flamingo Air flight waited on the tarmac to fill more seats for two hours after the plane was set to initially depart, according to Roberts, who was texting with McKenzie, one of the leaders of the band who died in the crash. This practice is common in the Bahamas, where clients often pay per seat rather than chartering the entire plane. The flight departed around 12:30 p.m. and crashed in a wooded area near the airport 18 minutes later. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with Bahamian investigators looking into what led to the crash and Flamingo Air suspending all flights after two emergency incidents happened on the same day. The tragedy has left the Bahamian community and the entertainment industry grappling with the loss of these talented individuals, and the country is still trying to come to terms with the sudden and tragic death of these beloved musicians and DJ.
Bahamian Music Group Da Pond Band Mourns Bandmates Killed in Tragic Plane Crash | Bahamas News (2026)
- F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Practice Highlights, Team Updates & Preview
- How F1 Changed: From Plucky Private Entrants to Commercial Giants
- F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Final Practice & Qualifying Highlights | Hungaroring Action
- Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $800 Million! | 10th Largest Prize in History
- F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Final Practice & Qualifying LIVE
- Tennis Schedule Debate: Sinner, Djokovic, and the Canadian Open Withdrawals
- Unboxing the Ultimate Halo Warthog: Mattel's Newest Release
- Netflix's Michael Jackson Docuseries: The Truth Behind the Release
- F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Final Practice & Qualifying Highlights | Hungaroring Action
- Mother Squid Carrying Eggs: Deep-Sea Robot Captures Rare Sight in Chile
- Nicola Roberts: A Rare Glimpse into Motherhood with Her Baby Girl
- July's Top Rugby Players: Nations Championship's Rising Stars
- Trainer Fined $70K for Medication Violations: Diodoro's Costly Mistakes
- London's Waterloo East & Charing Cross Stations Closing for 3 Weeks: What You Need to Know!
- Nicola Roberts: A Rare Glimpse into Motherhood with Her Baby Girl
- Nigel Owens: Luke Jacobson lucky not to be sent off against Ireland
- How to Fix 'Access Denied' Errors on Websites (VPN, Browser, and Device Solutions)
- Immigration Policy Overhaul: Nova Scotia Businesses Speak Out
- Mother Squid Carrying Eggs: Deep-Sea Robot Captures Rare Sight in Chile
- How F1 Changed: From Plucky Private Entrants to Billion-Dollar Commercialization
- LeBron James' Toughest NBA Challenge: The Philadelphia 76ers
- Major Police Scene Following Crash in Huyton - Updates
- F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Final Practice & Qualifying LIVE
- Your Privacy Rights: Understanding TribLIVE's Data Policies
- OKC Thunder Offseason Breakdown: Draft Picks, Trades & Grades
- Lady Amelia Windsor's Sustainable Summer Style | Royal Fashion Inspo
- Roberto De Zerbi: Unhappy Tottenham Players Should Leave | Lucas Bergvall Transfer Saga Explained
- Canadian Blood Crisis: Urgent Call for Donations as Supply Drops 20%
- Armoy Road Races Highlights: Race of Legends and More!
- Yankees Rotation Drama & Trade Deadline Moves | MLB 2026
- Trump Tariffs: How Brexit Britain is Missing Out on EU Trade Benefits
- F1 2026 Season Finale: Imola Steps Up as a Potential Backup Venue
- Controversial Peptide Treatments: FDA's Decision and Its Impact
- Southport Killer's Transfer: Families Speak Out Against Retraumatization
- Americans Disagree on How to Save Social Security Before 2032, Polls Find
- Bulldogs vs Warriors LIVE: NRL 2026 Round 21 Match Updates & Highlights
- Chess on Wheels: Unlocking the Psychology of the Tour de France
- Edinburgh Monarchs' Vital Win: Cab Direct Championship Highlights
- NRL 2026 Live: Bulldogs Lead Warriors 12-0 at Half-Time
- Punch the Monkey's First Birthday Extravaganza: A Heartwarming Story
- F1 Drivers Complain About 'Bad' Hungary Track Surface
- Your Privacy Rights: Understanding TribLIVE's Data Policies
- UFC Abu Dhabi: Ankalaev vs. Guskov - Full Fight Card Breakdown and Predictions
- Yankees' Secret Weapon: How Brent Headrick Became MLB's Unsung Hero in 2026
- Tottenham Manager's Ultimatum: Unhappy Players Must Leave | Roberto de Zerbi's Transfer Plans
- Top Stories: St. Thomas and Elgin's Weekly News Recap
- Your Privacy Rights: Understanding TribLIVE's Data Policies
- How F1 Changed: From Plucky Private Entrants to Billion-Dollar Commercialization
- London's Heat-Proof Future: Adapting to Extreme Summers
- Electrolyte Drinks: How Much is Too Much? | Health Benefits & Risks Explained
- Tottenham vs Auckland FC: Lineup, Team News & Predictions | Pre-Season Tour 2026
- Unboxing the Ultimate Halo Warthog: Mattel's Newest Release
- Ipswich Town's Pre-Season Battle: Live Action vs FC Cartagena
- Saudi Arabia's Military Response to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping
- Wealth Distribution in Europe: A Comparison with the World's Richest Countries
- The Evolution of F1: From Private Entrants to Commercialization
- The Great Square of Pegasus: A Celestial Sight to Look Out For
- Mother Squid's Extraordinary Journey: A Rare Sight in the Deep Sea
- Kate Garraway's New Romance: A Heartwarming Story of Love and Friendship
- Tamannaah Bhatia's Take on Bollywood vs. South Indian Cinema: A Gendered Perspective
- London Travel Alert: Waterloo East and Charing Cross Stations Closed for Upgrades
- Cl0p Ransomware: Exploiting PTC Windchill and FlexPLM for Data Extortion
- Commonwealth Games: Gymnast's Horrific Fall Shocks Audience, Latest Update
- F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Final Practice & Qualifying Highlights | Hungaroring Action
- LeBron James' Bold Move: Choosing the 76ers for a Tougher NBA Journey
- Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014: A Historic Locomotive's Journey
- Strictly Come Dancing: Meet the New Professionals for 2026!
- Iran War, Tariffs & AI: Economic Risks for the US in 2026
- LeBron James' Bold Move: Why the 76ers Were the Toughest Choice
- LeBron James' Toughest NBA Challenge: The Philadelphia 76ers
- OKC Thunder Offseason Breakdown: Draft Picks, Trades & Grades
- Scientists settle decades-old debate on mirror neurons and movement kinematics
- Pete Kennaugh: The Last Winner on Alpe d'Huez via Col de Sarenne Reflects
- LG Under Fire For Intrusive Ads on TVs & Monitors | McAfee Pop-Ups, Microsoft Intervention
- F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Final Practice & Qualifying LIVE
- Damar Thomas Targets Gold at Commonwealth Games: Britain's Rising Heavyweight Star
- Commonwealth Games: Gymnast's Horrific Fall Shocks Audience, Latest Update
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 & Flip8: Unboxing, Hands-on & First Impressions
- Cristian Romero Transfer News: Inter Milan Eye Tottenham Captain During Summer Window
- Liverpool's Pre-Season Friendly: Jacquet's Debut and a Look at the Reds' Lineup
- Neuroblastoma Diagnosis: A Nurse's Journey with Her Son
- FDA Panel Recommends Easier Access to Controversial Peptide Treatments
- Zam's Bowls + Burritos: A Delicious Mission in Pensacola
- LG Under Fire For Intrusive Ads on TVs & Monitors | McAfee Pop-Ups, Microsoft Intervention
- Westmoreland County Events: Butterfly Release, Car Cruise, Art Classes & More!
- Braves vs Orioles: Olson's 27th Homer Seals 10-Inning Win | MLB Highlights
- F1 Hungarian GP: What We Learned from Friday Practice
- Mother Squid's Extraordinary Journey: A Rare Sight in the Deep Sea
- Helen's Iconic Bollywood Style: Real Feathers, Giant Goggles, and Her Timeless Legacy
- F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Final Practice & Qualifying LIVE
- Tour de France 2026 Stage 20 Highlights: Pogačar's Dominance & Alpe d'Huez Drama
- Tour de France 2026 Stage 20: Epic Climb from Bourg d’Oisans to Alpe d’Huez - Full Analysis
- Union Pacific 'Big Boy' No. 4014 in Hays: Up Close with America's Iconic Steam Locomotive!
- Dorset School's Aging Infrastructure: A Call for Action
- London Travel Alert: Waterloo East and Charing Cross Stations Closed for Upgrades
- Māori Father's Fight for Citizenship: A Personal Success Story and Ongoing Battle
- Lil Wayne's Legal Battle: Witness Refutes Assault Allegations
- Social Security Crisis: Americans' Views on Saving the System
- Waltham Windmill: Restoring a Historic Landmark | £174,000 Renovation
- Garden Tour Fundraiser: Honoring Nancy Zwickey and Supporting ECHO
Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen
Last Updated:
Views: 5725
Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)
Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful
Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen
Birthday: 2000-07-07
Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409
Phone: +2556892639372
Job: Investor Mining Engineer
Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding
Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.