Balancing Bikes and Babies: How Two Couples Combine Parenting and Cycling (2026)

In a world where we often struggle to find balance, the story of these two cycling couples offers a fascinating insight into how passion and parenting can coexist.

The question of whether one can be a 'good' cyclist and a 'good' parent is a complex one, and it's a debate that has no easy answers. As we delve into the lives of Dr. Claire Buky-Webster and her husband Ben, and Tom Coke-Smyth and his wife Ellie, we uncover a web of challenges, benefits, and unique perspectives on what it means to juggle these two demanding roles.

The Challenge of Balance

At the heart of this discussion lies the age-old struggle for balance. Both cycling and parenting demand significant time and energy, and finding a harmonious equilibrium between the two is no mean feat. Dr. Buky-Webster, a Cat 3 racer and mother of two, speaks to this challenge directly. She highlights how her athletic pursuits and parenting goals are 'symbiotic,' but also acknowledges the fine line between maintaining a healthy balance and pushing oneself to the brink.

"I think if I'm really stressed because I've got so much to try and fit in, then I’m a snappy, grumpy parent. Exercise helps me to stop being snappy and grumpy, but if the exercise is the cause of the stress, it's a problem."

This sentiment is echoed by Tom, who, despite his impressive cycling achievements, admits that finding time for training often means sacrificing sleep rather than domestic responsibilities.

The Power of Example

One of the most intriguing aspects of these stories is the way in which cycling, a seemingly solitary pursuit, can actually nourish the entire family. Both Claire and Tom emphasize how their cycling passions provide not just personal fulfillment but also serve as powerful examples for their children.

Claire's older daughter, for instance, has developed a belief in her abilities on the bike, thanks to witnessing her mother's competitive spirit. Tom, too, believes that his cycling endeavors demonstrate important life lessons to his children, such as the value of commitment, consistency, and the ability to cope with disappointment.

"Cycling helps me to relate to my children's disappointments, while allowing me to demonstrate that I experience disappointment too."

The Gender Gap and Cultural Expectations

The gender dynamics at play here are also worth exploring. As Tom points out, the cultural expectations and judgments surrounding parenting can vary significantly between mothers and fathers. A mother's absence for a lengthy bike ride might be viewed differently from a father's, and she may well judge herself more harshly for it.

This is a reflection of the persistent gender gap in parenting, especially within the context of middle-class families. As cognitive neuroscientist Rebecca Saxe notes, the cultural acceptability of parenting today has heaped much more work and labor on the primary attachment figure, typically the mother.

Finding 'Good Enough'

In the words of Austrian child psychologist Bruno Bettelheim, parents should aim for 'good enough' rather than 'good.' This philosophy, which encourages parents to respond to their child's individual needs rather than adhering to rigid rules, could perhaps be applied to cycling as well.

Not everyone can be a 'good' cyclist in the traditional sense, but by striving for 'good enough,' one can still find fulfillment and balance.

Ultimately, the stories of these cycling couples remind us that while the pursuit of our passions and the role of parenting can be challenging to reconcile, it is not impossible. With the right balance, support, and perspective, we can strive to be not just 'good' parents and cyclists, but 'good enough' at both.