The Baltimore Ravens' pass rush has been a topic of concern for fans and analysts alike after a disappointing 2025 season. With a new coaching staff and some key additions, the team is looking to reclaim its dominance in the AFC North. The focus is on improving the pass rush, which has been a weakness in recent years, and the potential for a potent pass rush is high with the addition of Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell, the drafting of Zion Young, and the hiring of Head Coach Jesse Minter. Minter's history of helping defenders flourish and his upbeat energy are expected to have a positive impact on the team's overall performance.

The lack of a consistent pass rush was a major factor in the Ravens' playoff exit, and the team is determined to reestablish a "dawg" mentality on defense. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver acknowledges the team's history and the need to improve, stating, "There's a history we're kind of chasing defensively in this place, and I think everybody, to a man, knows we fell short of that a year ago, and we want to make that right."

The Ravens' pass rush has the potential to wreak havoc again, and with Nnamdi Madubuike's return from neck surgery, the team's defensive capabilities are expected to improve significantly. The addition of Minter and his ability to communicate with players and coaches directly from the sideline is also seen as a positive development. Minter's system is expected to suit Roquan Smith, who is predicted to have another Pro Bowl season at age 29.

The team's recent OTAs have shown promising signs, with players like Nate Wiggins, Zion Young, and Mike Green making strong impressions. Wiggins, in particular, has been praised for his quickness and ability to jump routes, while Young's physicality and ability to push the pocket have been noted. The addition of Jaylinn Hawkins and Keondre Jackson to the secondary has also been seen as a positive move, with both players making plays and earning coaches' praise.

The Ravens' offensive line has also been a focus, with the addition of first-round pick Vega Ioane, who has seamlessly plugged into the first-team offensive line at right guard. The team's wide receivers, led by Zay Flowers, have also been performing well, with Flowers showing his ability to catch just about everything that comes his way. The addition of rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas has also been seen as a positive move, with both players making positive plays during OTAs.

Overall, the Baltimore Ravens are on a path to reclaim their dominance in the AFC North and become Super Bowl contenders. With a new coaching staff, key additions, and a focus on improving the pass rush, the team is expected to have a strong 2026 season. The addition of Minter and his ability to communicate with players and coaches directly from the sideline is also seen as a positive development, with the team's overall performance expected to improve significantly.