Bank of England's Bold Move: No More Coal Bonds for Key Loans (2026)

The Bank of England's recent decision to stop accepting bonds linked to the coal industry for key loans has sparked a wave of reactions, with climate campaigners celebrating a significant victory. This move, effective from October, sends a strong message about the risks associated with one of the most polluting sectors and its potential impact on financial stability.

A Shift Towards Greener Policies

The Bank's new policy reflects a growing international trend towards greener energy and a shift away from fossil fuels. By refusing to accept bonds linked to thermal coal, the Bank is signaling that these assets are now considered too risky for its balance sheet. This decision is a bold step towards aligning financial practices with environmental goals.

Implications for the Market

Ellie McLaughlin, a senior advocate at Positive Money, highlights the significance of this move, stating that it sends a clear signal to the market. The Bank's action could prompt commercial banks to reconsider their investments in thermal coal, especially given the potential for these assets to lose value as the world transitions to cleaner energy sources.

A Quiet Revolution

Interestingly, the Bank of England's announcement was made rather discreetly, with little fanfare. This contrasts with the Bank's previous vocal stance on climate issues. McLaughlin suggests that various factors may have influenced this more subdued approach, but the impact of the policy remains significant.

Global Context and Challenges

While the Bank's policy is stricter than those of its Western counterparts, such as the European Central Bank, it comes at a time when there is a backlash against green policies, particularly in the US. This backlash has forced many financial institutions to scale back their climate goals. McLaughlin notes that this creates a challenging environment for institutions like the Bank of England.

Looking Ahead

The effectiveness of the Bank's policy will depend on its implementation details. McLaughlin points out that the Bank's approach to calculating haircuts to account for climate risks and the extent of exclusions will be crucial. She advocates for a broader scope, covering not just thermal coal but all activities that are harmful to the environment, such as fossil fuel expansion and deforestation. This decision by the Bank of England is a step in the right direction, but as McLaughlin suggests, there's still room for more ambitious action to tackle the climate crisis effectively.