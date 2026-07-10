Battle of the Barkly: Young Ringers Win in the NT Outback's Brunette Races (2026)

The Battle of the Barkly: A Unique Outback Event

In the remote outback of the Northern Territory, an annual event unfolds that is as eccentric as it is thrilling: the Battle of the Barkly. This unique competition brings together young cattle industry workers, challenging them to navigate an obstacle course that mirrors the daily struggles of a station ringer. The race is part of the Brunette Races, a four-day remote race meet held on the Brunette Downs pastoral lease, located 200 kilometres west of the Queensland border.

This year, Ava Byrne and Tom Savage emerged as the champions, successfully completing a greasy pole, jumping a fence, carrying a tyre, and sculling a beer. Their victory not only showcases their physical prowess but also highlights the importance of this event in the local community.

A Community Tradition

The Battle of the Barkly has a rich history, dating back 116 years. It has become a significant social event for the cattle industry workers of the Territory, offering a break from the demanding nature of their work. As the pastures dry up and the demand for beef from Indonesia increases, this event provides a much-needed respite and a chance to showcase their skills in a lighthearted competition.

A Unique Challenge

What makes this event particularly fascinating is the way it simulates the challenges faced by station ringers. Tom Savage, the winner of the men's category, noted that the obstacle course is a fair representation of their daily tasks, except for the beer-sculling part. He emphasized the physical and mental toll of being a ringer, but also expressed the joy of working with cattle on Anthony Lagoon station.

The District Bred Gold Cup

While the Battle of the Barkly focuses on the ringers, another highlight of the Brunette Races is the District Bred Gold Cup. This prestigious race features locally bred horses, with Ten a Week Ted, ridden by Leah Darcy and trained by her mother Jan, claiming the coveted title. The Darcy family's success in the race is a testament to the deep-rooted connection between the local community and horse racing.

A Thriving Industry

The Northern Territory's cattle industry is thriving, with nearly two-thirds of the region leased to cattle stations under pastoral lease agreements. The demand for beef from Indonesia and the easing of fuel prices have further boosted the industry. The Brunette Races provide a platform for the community to come together, celebrate their heritage, and showcase their skills in a unique and entertaining manner.

As the event continues its 116-year tradition, it remains a beloved fixture in the outback, offering a blend of competition, camaraderie, and a celebration of the unique challenges faced by those who work in the cattle industry.