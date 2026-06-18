Ben Dempsey Joins Partick Thistle FC: A New Era Begins! (2026)

Thistle's Midfield Reinforcement: Ben Dempsey Joins on a Two-Year Deal

In a strategic move, Partick Thistle FC has secured the services of Ben Dempsey, a versatile midfielder with a proven track record in Scottish football. The 26-year-old, who was previously the captain of Ayr United, has signed a two-year contract with Thistle, pending Scottish FA approval.

Dempsey's journey in the game began at Charlton Athletic's academy, where he honed his skills before embarking on a series of loan spells with Kingstonian, Dulwich Hamlet, and Woking. His impact at Ayr United, spanning four and a half seasons, was significant, featuring in 158 games and finding the back of the net 21 times. This impressive record contributed to Ayr United's consistent top-four finishes.

Thistle's Head Coach, Mark Wilson, expressed his enthusiasm for Dempsey's addition, highlighting his exceptional game-reading abilities and precise passing skills. Wilson stated, 'We've had the opportunity to observe Ben's performances during our matches against Ayr United, and I've been consistently impressed by his midfield prowess. His ability to anticipate the game's flow and deliver line-breaking passes is remarkable.'

The midfield is a critical component of Thistle's strategy, and Wilson believes Dempsey's arrival will significantly enhance their capabilities. 'Midfield is a crucial area for any team, especially one with our playing style,' Wilson added. 'I'm excited about the unique qualities Ben will bring to our midfield, and I'm confident he will be a valuable asset.'

Dempsey's transition to Thistle marks a new chapter in his career, offering him the opportunity to showcase his skills in a different league. His experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly be instrumental in Thistle's quest for success, providing a solid foundation for the team's midfield.

As Thistle prepares for the upcoming season, the addition of Ben Dempsey is a strategic move that promises to strengthen their midfield and enhance their overall performance. With his proven track record and exceptional abilities, Dempsey is poised to make a significant impact on Thistle's journey towards success.