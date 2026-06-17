Ben Folds Urges Support for NSO Amid Kennedy Center Crisis | Save Our National Symphony Orchestra (2026)

In the ongoing saga surrounding the Kennedy Center, a crucial aspect has emerged that deserves our attention. Ben Folds, a renowned musician and former Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), has penned an open letter highlighting the dire situation faced by the NSO. Folds' letter serves as a stark reminder of the impact political interference can have on our cultural institutions.

The NSO's Struggle for Survival

One of the key points Folds emphasizes is the NSO's lack of a clear future. With no announced programming for the upcoming season and the uncertainty surrounding the Kennedy Center's closure, the NSO finds itself in a precarious position. Folds believes that the public's support can be a game-changer, and he outlines several ways in which people can show their love and appreciation for this national treasure.

A Call to Action

Folds encourages fans to follow the NSO musicians on Instagram, publicly comment, and personally reach out to show their support. He stresses the importance of not letting the removal of Trump's name overshadow the NSO's plight. Journalists are urged to cover the NSO's story, while donors are asked to stay in touch and offer support as the situation unfolds. Citizens are advised to contact their congresspeople, demanding safeguards to prevent such political interference in the future.

The Impact of Political Interference

What makes this situation particularly fascinating is the role of politics in cultural institutions. Folds' decision to resign from his advisory role highlights the delicate balance between art and politics. He explains how associating with a politicized Kennedy Center could have put artists in a difficult position, potentially turning them into political pawns. This raises a deeper question about the role of art in society and the need for apolitical spaces where artists and audiences can freely exchange ideas.

The Symbolism of Symphony Orchestras

Folds' letter also touches on the symbolic importance of symphony orchestras. He believes that these institutions represent a coming together for the greater good, a symbol of civilization itself. When symphony orchestras face challenges, it serves as an alarm bell for the health of our society. This perspective adds a layer of depth to the NSO's struggle, emphasizing the broader implications of their survival.

A Troubling Reality

As Folds points out, the idea of a free western country without a national symphony orchestra is a troubling reality. The NSO's situation is a stark reminder of the fragility of our cultural institutions and the need for public support and awareness. It is a call to action for all those who value the arts and understand their importance in maintaining a vibrant and healthy society.

In conclusion, Ben Folds' open letter serves as a powerful reminder of the impact political interference can have on our cultural institutions. The NSO's struggle for survival is a wake-up call, and it is up to us to ensure that our national treasures are protected and supported. As Folds says, "Let's get the word out, even amid the muddy waters of the legal dramas." We must not let this important symbol of civilization fade away.