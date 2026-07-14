Ben Stokes: The Only Player to Bat in Every Position in Tests? (2026)

Ben Stokes, the English cricketer, has achieved a remarkable feat by batting in every position from 1 to 11 in Tests. This achievement has sparked curiosity and led to discussions about the rarity of such a feat. While Stokes is the fourth player known to have achieved this, there are other players who have come close but not quite reached the same level of versatility. For instance, Nasim-ul-Ghani, a Pakistani allrounder, opened in one Test innings and batted in every position from 3 to 9, showcasing a unique skill set. However, the majority of players have not been as versatile, with many batting in 10 out of 11 positions but not all 11. This raises questions about the balance and adaptability required to excel in cricket. Additionally, the article touches on other interesting topics, such as the rarity of all wickets falling in scorecard order, the highest total in a T20 international, and the highest score in an ODI by a team that was bowled out. These topics provide a broader perspective on the game and highlight the diverse skills and achievements of cricketers.