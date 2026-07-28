Bengaluru's Public Toilet Crisis: 1 in 4 Non-Functional - What's the Solution? (2026)

The State of Public Sanitation in Bengaluru: A Troubling Reality

The recent citizen-led audit of Bengaluru's public toilets has unveiled a distressing situation that demands immediate attention. With a quarter of the audited toilets non-functional and a mere fraction meeting cleanliness standards, it's clear that the city's sanitation infrastructure is in dire need of improvement.

What's particularly alarming is the disparity between the city's population growth and its public sanitation facilities. Bengaluru, a bustling metropolis, has a population exceeding 1.4 crore, yet the number of public toilets falls woefully short. The current ratio of one toilet per 25,000 to 30,000 residents is a stark indication of the city's struggle to keep up with its rapid expansion.

One of the most concerning findings is the high percentage of non-functional toilets. In my opinion, this is a critical issue that goes beyond mere inconvenience. When public toilets are out of order, it not only affects the daily lives of residents but also has potential health and safety implications. It's a basic human right to have access to clean and functioning sanitation facilities, and this is where Bengaluru seems to be falling short.

The audit also highlights the lack of attention to cleanliness and hygiene. Only 4.2% of the toilets were rated as very clean, which is a shocking statistic. In a city with a thriving tech industry and a reputation for innovation, it's surprising that basic sanitation standards are not being met. This raises questions about the city's priorities and the allocation of resources.

Moreover, the safety and accessibility aspects of these public toilets are equally concerning. The report indicates that many toilets lack adequate lighting, making them unsafe, especially for women. This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed promptly. Additionally, the lack of ramps and accessibility features for persons with disabilities is unacceptable. It's a clear violation of inclusive design principles and a basic human right.

What many people don't realize is that these issues are not just about toilets; they reflect deeper systemic problems. The lack of transparency regarding contractors and user charges, as well as the absence of caretakers, especially women, points towards a broader issue of accountability and governance. It's a symptom of a system that may be failing to prioritize the basic needs of its citizens.

In my perspective, the recommendations by B.PAC are a step in the right direction. The proposed 30-day emergency repair drive is a practical solution to restore non-functional toilets. However, the real challenge lies in ensuring long-term maintenance and management. The idea of a dedicated Public Toilet Management Cell is an interesting one, as it could provide the necessary oversight and accountability.

The suggestion to shift from construction-only contracts to Operate and Maintain (O&M) contracts is a strategic move. It not only ensures the proper upkeep of facilities but also encourages a more sustainable approach to public infrastructure development. This is a model that, in my opinion, should be adopted more widely in urban planning.

The call for additional modern public toilets is a necessary one, given the city's population growth. However, it's not just about numbers; it's about quality and accessibility. The city needs to invest in public sanitation not only as a matter of public health but also as a way to enhance the overall quality of life for its residents.

In conclusion, the audit report serves as a wake-up call for Bengaluru's authorities and urban planners. It highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the city's sanitation infrastructure. By addressing these issues, Bengaluru can not only improve the daily lives of its citizens but also enhance its global reputation as a modern, inclusive, and livable city.