Benita Documentary Review: A Tribute to Filmmaker Benita Raphan (2026)

The captivating documentary, Benita, is a unique tribute to the life and work of film-maker Benita Raphan, crafted with care by Alan Berliner. What makes this film particularly intriguing is its dual nature; it is both a completion of Raphan's unfinished project and a fresh, original creation in its own right.

Berliner, an experienced filmmaker, has masterfully woven together Raphan's graphics, footage, and imagery, creating a cinematic séance of sorts. The result is a mesmerizing exploration of Raphan's fragile yet resilient spirit, her startling artistic vision, and her unwavering kindness towards animals, especially her beloved dogs.

As an observer, I can't help but be drawn into the world of Benita Raphan. Born in 1962, she was a part of the vibrant downtown post-punk scene in New York City, capturing the essence of that era through her photography and later, her experimental documentaries. Her work often focused on troubled geniuses, like mathematician John Nash, poet Emily Dickinson, and architect Buckminster Fuller, with whom she felt a deep connection.

What many people might not realize is that Raphan's success as a filmmaker was achieved despite the challenges she faced in her personal life. She struggled with depression and anxiety, and her employment situation was often precarious. Yet, she found solace and inspiration in her rescued dog companions, and it was this love for animals that inspired her final, unfinished film about canine cognition and the impact of COVID-19.

The film's exploration of Raphan's life and untimely death leaves viewers with a sense of intrigue and a deeper understanding of the complexities of the human condition. Berliner's decision to leave some questions about Raphan's life unanswered adds to the film's enigmatic nature, leaving audiences with a lasting impression of a creative soul who remains, even in death, an elusive mystery.

In my opinion, Benita is a must-watch for anyone interested in the intersection of art, mental health, and the enduring power of human connection. It is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring impact of artistic expression.