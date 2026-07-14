Benvenuti Salumeria: Manhasset's New Italian Market Tour & Food Review (2026)

The culinary landscape of Manhasset has been enriched with the arrival of Benvenuti Salumeria, an Italian market that promises to tantalize taste buds and satisfy cravings for authentic Italian specialties. This article delves into the story behind this exciting addition, exploring its origins, unique offerings, and the passion that drives its creators.

A Journey to the Heart of Italian Cuisine

Benvenuti Salumeria's inception began with a simple yet compelling vision: to bring the essence of Italian cuisine to Manhasset. The brainchild of childhood friends Bruno Carusone and Luca DiCiero, both with deep roots in Astoria, Queens, the market aims to fill a void in the local food scene. Their journey started with a desire to create something special, something that would offer a unique culinary experience right in their own neighborhood.

A Labor of Love and Attention to Detail

What sets Benvenuti Salumeria apart is its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality. From the elegant logo, a nod to the heart of Italian cuisine, to the carefully curated selection of provisions, every element is thoughtfully considered. The market boasts a range of high-quality products, from frozen pizzas imported from Naples to house-roasted peppers and an extensive array of Italian cured meats.

A Culinary Dream Team

At the heart of Benvenuti Salumeria's success is the collaboration between the owners and their talented manager, Nino Gagliardi. With a rich culinary background, including ownership of the renowned Brooklyn trattoria Peperoncino, Gagliardi brings a wealth of expertise to the table. His instruction from the owners, "Cook like your mother," speaks volumes about the authenticity and homely appeal of the dishes on offer.

A Menu of Delights

The menu at Benvenuti Salumeria is a celebration of Italian cuisine, featuring classic dishes prepared with care. From eggplant Parmesan in the traditional Southern Italian style to lasagna, pollo con patate, and broccoli rabe with sausage, each dish is a testament to the chef's skill and passion. The market also offers an impressive selection of sandwiches, all crafted with bread from the renowned Sullivan Street Bakery in Manhattan.

Sourcing the Finest Ingredients

Benvenuti Salumeria's commitment to quality extends beyond its own kitchen. The market sources many of its products directly from Italy, ensuring that customers can enjoy authentic flavors from the source. From pasta to tomatoes, olive oil to cheeses, every ingredient is carefully selected to meet the highest standards.

However, the market also showcases the best of American-made products that align with its quality-focused ethos. This includes mozzarella from New Jersey, fresh pasta from Brooklyn, and even cured meats from Nebraska, showcasing a unique blend of Italian tradition and American craftsmanship.

A Warm Welcome in Manhasset

Benvenuti Salumeria's opening has been eagerly anticipated by the community, and its warm and inviting atmosphere is a welcome addition to the town. With its tree-lined street and brick facade, the market offers a cozy and charming setting for food lovers to indulge in their favorite Italian delights.

Final Thoughts

Benvenuti Salumeria is more than just an Italian market; it's a labor of love and a celebration of culinary heritage. From its passionate owners to the skilled chef at the helm, every aspect of the market is infused with a deep appreciation for Italian cuisine. As a passionate food enthusiast myself, I can't wait to explore the delights of Benvenuti Salumeria and indulge in the authentic flavors it has to offer.