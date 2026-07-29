Beyond Denial: How Oil Execs Shaped a Landmark Climate Study

In the realm of climate science, few papers have had as profound an impact as "Wedges." This influential study, published 22 years ago by researchers at Princeton University, painted an optimistic picture of climate change solutions, suggesting that the world didn't need to wait for innovation and could tackle the crisis with existing technologies. However, what many people don't realize is that this landmark paper was significantly shaped by the British oil giant BP, one of the entities most responsible for causing climate change.

In 1997, BP abandoned climate change denial and quietly launched a far-reaching effort to intertwine oil company interests with climate science. The company set its sights on researchers who were already thinking about addressing climate change without replacing fossil fuels, finding them at Princeton University. BP donated $15 million to start the Carbon Mitigation Initiative, framing it around finding solutions while keeping fossil fuels in play, with a heavy focus on carbon capture.

The "Wedges" paper was the initiative's first big swing, and it succeeded beyond anything its authors could have imagined. BP executives were deeply involved throughout the paper's creation, discussing ideas and providing feedback. They suggested wording changes, including the title, and helped make the scientific ideas more digestible for popular consumption. BP even tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to revise a version of the paper.

"Chaps, I have had a go at rewriting the paper," wrote Chris Mottershead, BP's climate adviser. This collaboration between scientists and industry representatives was highly unusual and raised questions about academic independence. While the researchers defended their integrity, acknowledging the influence of BP's funding, others argued that the relationship went over the line.

"Wedges" oversold the readiness of carbon capture and storage, describing it as already deployed industrially. Reporting by ProPublica and Drilled has found that even today, the technology faces financial and technical hurdles and is unlikely to ever work at the scale needed to avert extreme warming. Moreover, the broader solution set promoted by "Wedges," including expanding the use of natural gas, has helped perpetuate a system in which fossil fuels remain the predominant source of energy and the emissions they cause have continued.

"An unfortunate consequence" of the "Wedges" paper, wrote climate scientist Ken Caldeira, New York University physics professor Marty Hoffert, and others in a 2013 critique, "was to make the solution seem easy."

Despite the paper's flaws and the influence of BP, "Wedges" became a regular part of thinking about climate change in classrooms and boardrooms alike. It was presented in classrooms at Harvard and MIT, cited more than 3,000 times in scientific papers, and even turned into a board game. For a generation, people learning how to address global warming were taught the ideas in the "Wedges" paper, without realizing the significant role BP played in shaping it.

Today, the impacts of oil companies' efforts to steer the global response to climate change are everywhere. Even the U.N.'s assessment of how to deal with the threat of climate change continues to pin hope on capturing tremendous amounts of carbon pollution and burying it in the Earth. However, as Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist with the research nonprofit Berkeley Earth, pointed out, there is little remaining choice due to the time wasted in addressing fossil fuel emissions.

"We’ve just wasted so much time," he said, that meeting goals to limit global warming has become "functionally impossible."

In conclusion, the story of "Wedges" and BP's involvement highlights the complex interplay between industry and academia in shaping scientific narratives. While the paper's impact was significant, it also underscores the need for transparency and critical evaluation of such partnerships to ensure that the solutions proposed are both effective and ethical.