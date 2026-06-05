Big 12 QB Rankings 2026: Sorsby Saga Shakes Up the Conference (2026)

The Big 12 quarterback scene is in flux, with the Brendan Sorsby saga shaking things up. Sorsby's gambling addiction has left his eligibility in question, and the NCAA has denied Texas Tech's request to reinstate him for the 2026 season. This has created a fluid situation for the Red Raiders, who were expected to be a top contender. With Sorsby's future uncertain, the focus shifts to other quarterbacks in the conference.

Devon Dampier, Utah

A dual-threat quarterback who earned Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors last season.

New offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven and a new offensive line could impact his numbers, but Dampier's electric playmaking abilities remain a strength.

Noah Fifita, Arizona

A rising senior with 34 career starts, Fifita led the league in passing yards and touchdowns last season.

His ability to shake off a sophomore slump and add a running element makes him a strong contender.

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

A former walk-on who led North Texas in passing yards last season, earning American Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Transitioning to a power conference presents a challenge, but Mestemaker's intriguing offensive weapons and head coach Eric Morris provide a solid foundation.

Bear Bachmeier, BYU

A true freshman who earned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors last season.

High expectations for improvement this season, but Bachmeier showed moxie and leadership in leading BYU to the conference title game.

Conner Weigman, Houston

A former five-star recruit who had a breakout season as a redshirt junior, leading Houston to 10 wins.

The addition of incoming five-star freshman Keisean Henderson adds further depth to Houston's quarterback situation.

Avery Johnson, Kansas State

A senior quarterback entering his third season with the Wildcats.

The team is transitioning to a new coach, Colin Klein, who has extensive experience as a quarterbacks coach, which could benefit Johnson.

DJ Lagway, Baylor

A junior transfer from Florida, Lagway has high-end potential but needs to improve his command of the offense.

His 14 interceptions last season were a concern, but his 19 career starts and favorable measurables make him an intriguing option.

Jaden Craig, TCU

A veteran transfer from Georgia Southern, Craig has 24 career starts and a strong ball security record.

His experience and ball security acumen make him a good fit in coach Sonny Dykes' offense.

Cutter Boley, Arizona State

An intriguing option for the Sun Devils after a strong redshirt freshman season at Kentucky.

Needs to improve his turnover rate, but his size and potential make him a candidate for the starting job.

Alonza Barnett III, UCF

A redshirt senior with 27 career starts and a strong rushing ability.

Missed spring practices due to injury, but his performance at James Madison shows he can be an electric playmaker.

Julian Lewis, Colorado

A true freshman who earned playing time last season, including two starts.

A five-star recruit, Lewis needs to show greater development as he takes on a more prominent role in the Colorado offense.

Will Hammond, Lloyd Jones Jr., or Kirk Francis, Texas Tech

With Sorsby's future uncertain, Texas Tech's quarterback situation is fluid.

Hammond, Jones, and Francis will need to step up early in the season, with Hammond showing a strong command of the offense before his ACL injury.

Jaylen Raynor, Iowa State

A starter at Arkansas State for three seasons, Raynor can help fill the experience gap left by Rocco Becht's departure.

Oklahoma State transfer Zane Flores is also in the mix for the Cyclones' offense.

JC French IV, Cincinnati

A transfer from Georgia Southern with nearly 6,000 career passing yards.

The Bearcats also brought in former Penn quarterback Liam O'Brien for added depth.

Michael Hawkins Jr. or Scotty Fox Jr., West Virginia

A fun situation to monitor, with Fox and Hawkins competing for the starting role.

Fox led West Virginia to wins over Houston and Colorado, while Hawkins' athleticism is reminiscent of Pat White.

Isaiah Marshall or Cole Ballard, Kansas

The Jayhawks are likely to go with an internal candidate, with Ballard and Marshall competing for the starting role.