Billy Magnussen on Playing a Silicon Valley CEO with Imposter Syndrome | The Audacity (2026)

In the world of entertainment, it's fascinating to delve into the intricate process of character development, especially when it involves exploring the depths of human insecurity and ambition. This is precisely what actor Billy Magnussen tackles in his portrayal of Duncan Park, a complex and deeply flawed CEO in the AMC drama, 'The Audacity'.

Unraveling the Layers of Duncan Park

Magnussen's interpretation of Duncan Park is a testament to his ability to embody the insecurities and relentless drive that often characterize the tech industry's elite. He highlights the universal nature of imposter syndrome, a feeling that many can relate to, especially when striving for success and recognition.

"The never-ending drive for more, be it money or power, is a fascinating yet exhausting trait to portray. It raises questions about the limits of ambition and the satisfaction that comes with achieving them," Magnussen reflects. He further emphasizes Duncan's psychological struggles, suggesting that his character's anxiety stems from a deep-seated belief of being 'not good enough'.

A Complex Relationship with Therapy

One of the most intriguing aspects of Duncan's character is his relationship with therapy. While he seeks professional help, Magnussen hints at a deeper motive, suggesting that Duncan may be more interested in external validation than self-improvement. "He's on a quest for an answer that will justify his self-loathing, but perhaps the answer lies in accepting himself as he is," Magnussen speculates.

The Dynamic Duo: Magnussen and Goldberg

The chemistry between Magnussen and his co-star, Sarah Goldberg, who plays JoAnne Felder, is a highlight of the series. Their characters' unconventional relationship, marked by combativeness and insider trading, is a departure from traditional client-therapist dynamics. Magnussen praises Goldberg's acting prowess, describing their on-screen collaboration as a dance of trust and spontaneity.

Researching Real-Life Tech Moguls

In preparation for his role, Magnussen delved into the lives of real-life tech moguls, a process that left him with a mix of fascination and heartbreak. He questions the motivations behind their pursuit of immortality and the transformation of optimistic ideas into greedy ventures. "It's a tragic journey when money becomes the primary motivator," he observes.

Magnussen's Professional Evolution

For Magnussen, 'The Audacity' represents a significant milestone in his career, offering him the opportunity to step into the spotlight as a lead actor. He reflects on his previous supporting roles and how each character has influenced his personal growth, both as an actor and as a person. "Duncan's journey is a challenging one, and it's forced me to confront my own insecurities and question my motivations," he reveals.

In conclusion, 'The Audacity' and Magnussen's portrayal of Duncan Park offer a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition, especially when success and power are the driving forces. It's a reminder that even in the upper echelons of society, psychological struggles and insecurities remain prevalent.