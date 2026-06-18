Bioventix: Down 43% with a 9% Dividend Yield - Should You Buy This Stock? (2026)

In the world of investing, it's not uncommon to come across stocks that offer a tempting yield, but also carry significant risks. Bioventix Plc (LSE:BVXP) is one such company, with a 9% dividend yield that has caught the eye of many investors. But is it a wise choice to invest in this biotech group, especially with its share price down 43% over the last year? Let's take a closer look at Bioventix and its prospects, and explore whether it's a good time to buy.

A Biotech Specialist

Bioventix is a specialist biotech business that develops and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies for use in medical diagnostics. In simple terms, its technology helps diagnostic companies build tests for various health conditions, from heart disease to vitamin deficiencies. The company's unique selling point is its recurring royalties from these diagnostic tests, which provides a steady income stream.

However, Bioventix has faced challenges in its core markets, particularly China. Local cost-cutting policies and a push for domestic manufacturing have made it difficult for Western suppliers like Bioventix to compete. This has led to a decline in sales and profits, with revenue from Chinese in vitro diagnostics companies dropping to £2.4m in the last year. But is this a temporary setback, or a more permanent issue?

Encouraging Trends

One positive aspect of Bioventix's business is the increase in royalties from neurological antibodies, which have increased fivefold to £150,000. This suggests that some of the company's newer diagnostic projects are gaining traction, and management's confidence in these areas is reflected in the decision to maintain the 9% dividend yield. Moreover, Bioventix has a strong balance sheet and a high-margin royalty model, which could help it capitalize on these new opportunities in diagnostic medicine.

However, there are risks to consider. Bioventix's revenue stream is dominated by just a handful of markets and customers, and its dependence on China has proven to be a weakness. If its newer projects are slow to scale, both revenue and earnings could continue to be subdued in the near term. So, is the 9% dividend yield worth the risk?

A High-Yield Debate

In my opinion, Bioventix represents a classic high-yield debate. It offers a tempting income, but this comes paired with genuine risk about long-term sustainability. The company's reliance on a few key markets and customers makes it vulnerable to shifts in the market, and its dependence on China has already proven to be a weakness. However, if its newer projects are successful, earnings could start bouncing back rapidly, paving the way for both more dividends and a recovery rally in the share price.

A Potential Opportunity

Despite the risks, I believe there's a potential opportunity here. The 9% dividend yield is certainly attractive, and if Bioventix can capitalize on its newer diagnostic projects, it could be a smart investment. However, I would recommend doing further research and due diligence before making any investment decisions. After all, investing is a long-term game, and it's important to understand the risks and potential rewards before committing your money.

In conclusion, Bioventix Plc is a company with a tempting 9% dividend yield, but it also carries significant risks. While the company's newer diagnostic projects show promise, its reliance on a few key markets and customers makes it vulnerable to shifts in the market. If you're considering investing in Bioventix, I would recommend doing further research and due diligence before making any decisions. After all, investing is a long-term game, and it's important to understand the risks and potential rewards before committing your money.