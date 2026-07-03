Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Crypto Markets: What to Expect After the Fed Rate Decision? (2026)

The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with anticipation as the Federal Reserve's decision looms, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin experiencing a 2% pullback. Despite a hawkish Bank of Japan rate hike, Bitcoin remains resilient above $65,000, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment. As crypto sentiment transitions from extreme fear to fear, investors are eagerly awaiting the Fed's policy decision as the next major catalyst. The recent liquidation of $411.24 million in the past 24 hours, as per Coinglass data, highlights the market's volatility. Spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed net outflows of $64.09 million on Monday, while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $22.5 million, indicating shifting investor preferences. The top losers in the past 24 hours include Audiera, Toncoin, and Venice Token, underscoring the market's dynamic nature. Technical analysts, such as Charting Guy, predict a consolidation phase in Bitcoin before a major bullish breakout, expecting a sharp rally towards the May high of $83,000. This outlook challenges the four-year cycle narrative, suggesting that lingering bearishness could fuel an even stronger rally, eventually flipping sentiment bullish. Conversely, Daan Crypto Trades anticipates a prolonged consolidation period within the current range as summer approaches, historically characterized by lower liquidity and reduced volatility. This divergence in predictions highlights the market's complexity and the challenges of timing cryptocurrency movements. The interplay between technical analysis, investor sentiment, and macroeconomic factors underscores the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market, making it a fascinating yet challenging arena for investors and analysts alike.