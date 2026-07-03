The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with anticipation as the Federal Reserve's decision looms, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin experiencing a 2% pullback. Despite a hawkish Bank of Japan rate hike, Bitcoin remains resilient above $65,000, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment. As crypto sentiment transitions from extreme fear to fear, investors are eagerly awaiting the Fed's policy decision as the next major catalyst. The recent liquidation of $411.24 million in the past 24 hours, as per Coinglass data, highlights the market's volatility. Spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed net outflows of $64.09 million on Monday, while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $22.5 million, indicating shifting investor preferences. The top losers in the past 24 hours include Audiera, Toncoin, and Venice Token, underscoring the market's dynamic nature. Technical analysts, such as Charting Guy, predict a consolidation phase in Bitcoin before a major bullish breakout, expecting a sharp rally towards the May high of $83,000. This outlook challenges the four-year cycle narrative, suggesting that lingering bearishness could fuel an even stronger rally, eventually flipping sentiment bullish. Conversely, Daan Crypto Trades anticipates a prolonged consolidation period within the current range as summer approaches, historically characterized by lower liquidity and reduced volatility. This divergence in predictions highlights the market's complexity and the challenges of timing cryptocurrency movements. The interplay between technical analysis, investor sentiment, and macroeconomic factors underscores the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market, making it a fascinating yet challenging arena for investors and analysts alike.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Crypto Markets: What to Expect After the Fed Rate Decision? (2026)
Top Articles
Angels Shake Up Front Office: Minasian Out, Mozeliak Steps In
US Government's AI Dilemma: Anthropic's Mythos Model Unveiled
Rocket Lab's 10th Synspective Satellite Launch: A Successful Mission
Latest Posts
RSV Vaccine: Seniors' Guide to Protecting Against Respiratory Virus
NHL Stars Extend Their Legacy: Burns and Kulak Re-Sign with the Avalanche
Recommended Articles
- Can you get a fixed mortgage rate?
- Forensic Photography: Uncovering Wildlife Crime | Award-Winning Photos
- Little Hulton Schoolgirl Makes it to National Pageant Final
- Australian PM Anthony Albanese's X-Rated Confession About Kylie Minogue | Full Interview Highlights
- Ian Seymour's Dominant Performance: 8 Strikeouts in 6 Innings! | MLB Highlights
- Woman Who Attacked Senator Lidia Thorpe Avoids Jail: Details Unveiled
- Why Taylor Swift's Wedding is the New Royal Wedding of the Century
- Top Government Adviser Calls for Action to Roll Back ‘Gold-Plated’ Environmental Legislation
- Earth's Aphelion: Why Summer Heat Persists
- Rewriting Primate History: Tiny Teeth Uncover Ancient Secrets
- Fabian Aichner: One Step Closer to TNA Title
- Aurora Alert: 26 States May Witness Northern Lights on July 4th
- USD/CAD Analysis: Canadian Dollar's Recovery, Oil Prices, and Interest Rates
- Hit Point: The Next Line of Duty? Unmissable Crime Thriller on U
- Seiko's Cosmic Watch: A Unique Timepiece for Shohei Ohtani
- Edinburgh University Transparency Row: Academics vs. Senior Leaders Amid £140M Cuts
- Europe's Extreme Summers: The New Normal?
- My Indian Boyfriend: The Golden Mile - A British Romantic Drama Celebrating Multicultural Britain
- Chuckie Egg Returns! Retro Classic Revived for Smartphones & Tablets (No Ads, No Loot Boxes!)
- Quantum Matter: A Sea of Self-Organized Particles
- Fantasy Baseball SP Roundup: Starting Pitcher Performances and Analysis
- New heavyweight world champion has 'no problem' fighting Moses Itauma | Boxing News
- Hank Williams III Re-Emerges, Shouts Out Country Artist Kelsey Rae Copeland
- Winter Wonderland Escape: Exploring Bright, Victoria's Alpine Paradise
- Q3 2026: Wizz Air, Air Serbia, and Ryanair Lead the Way in Capacity Growth
- More Than Just a Race: The British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone
- Taiwan's Leader Pays Tribute to Hong Kong Bookseller Lam Wing-kee After His Death
- ASX 200 Live: Market Updates, Company News, and Global Economic Insights
- Troubleshooting Access Issues: How to Regain Access to The Telegraph Website
- Unveiling the Exotic: A New Quantum Phase of Matter
- From Shopping to the Stage: Rosie's Unexpected Pageant Journey
- Uncovering the Zillennial Advantage: A Look at the Luckiest Micro-Generation
- Mar-a-Lago: The Hottest Club in America - Trump's Membership Fees Skyrocket
- Sheffield Primary School's Healthy Eating Success: A Gold Award Win
- Hank Williams III Endorses Kelsey Rae Copeland: The New Voice of Country Music
- Midlife Stress Management: Simple Cortisol Habits for a Calmer You
- World Cup 2026: Portugal vs Spain Preview - VAR Drama, Ronaldo's Penalty & Salah's Return!
- Bitcoin ETFs See a Massive Inflow: $221 Million and Counting!
- Socceroos Aim for History: Can Popa's Youngsters Overcome Egypt's Salah?
- Jordan Walker's 4 RBIs Lead Cardinals to Epic Comeback Win | MLB Highlights
- Jurgen Klopp Steps In: Germany's New Coach After Julian Nagelsmann's Resignation
- Prevent Dementia Naturally: 45% of Cases Linked to Lifestyle Changes | Science-Backed Tips
- NSW Liberal Scandal: Damien Tudehope Steps Down Amid ICAC Inquiry
- Hank Williams III Re-Emerges, Shouts Out Country Artist Kelsey Rae Copeland
- Taylor Swift's Wedding: The New Royal Wedding of the Century?
- France Heatwave Death Toll: 30% Rise, Mostly Elderly
- World Cup 2026: Portugal vs Croatia - Ronaldo's Late Drama Sends Modric Packing
- Cardinals' Dustin May Injured by Line Drive: Ankle Bruise Forces Early Exit
- James Warburton's New Challenge: Unlocking The Bend's Potential
- Farah Khan Ali Breaks Her Silence: Defending Her Father and Debunking Rumors
- How This Primary School in Sheffield Became a Healthy Eating Champion
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Rallies Towards 0.6950 - Technical Analysis & Market Insights
- NSW Liberal Damien Tudehope Steps Down from Frontbench Ahead of ICAC Testimony
- Europe's Heatwave Crisis: Why Brussels is Shifting Focus to Climate Adaptation
- UK's Role in Nigerian Corruption: A Diaspora's Perspective
- Zac Purton’s Injury-Free Season: Record-Breaking Wins & Ka Ying Rising’s Unbeaten Streak!
- Beyond the Race: Silverstone's British Grand Prix Extravaganza
- EUR/USD Forecast: Understanding the Market Dynamics
- J-Rod & Robles Injured: Mariners Stars Exit Game After Scary Incidents | MLB Highlights
- EPF Scheme Update: What You Need to Know About the New Interest Rates and Digital Services
- Housing Affordability Plan: A Potential Recession Trigger?
- Singapore Police Force Launches New Cyber Command to Fight Scams and Cybercrimes
- Cate Blanchett's Private Life: A Conversation with Her Husband Andrew Upton
- Julian Nagelsmann Steps Down as Germany Coach: Klopp to Take Over?
- Little Hulton Schoolgirl Makes it to National Pageant Final
- Exploring the Filmic Interiors of an 18th-Century Spitalfields House
- Top 10 Highest-Paid Employees at Transport for London: A Look at the Numbers
- Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Extravaganza: Live Updates
- Mar-a-Lago: America's Hottest Club and Trump's Money-Making Machine
- Scott Dixon's Emotional Exit: 'Change is Inevitable' - The Inside Story
- EPFO's 3-Day PF Claim Settlement: A Game-Changer for Subscribers
- Bird Flu's Devastating Impact: UK Gannet Colonies' Long Road to Recovery
- DarkLab's Transformer Art Project: A Costly Cancellation in Tasmania
- Liverpool Transfer News: World Cup Star Targeted, Double Signing Agreed
- Are Europe's extreme summers the new normal? What the science says
- Top Viral Recipes of 2026: Mini Scotch Finger Caramel Slice Bites
- Princess Kate's Wimbledon Outfit & Royal Tradition Break | Royal Fashion & Etiquette
- A Day in the Life of a KFC Manager: Behind the Scenes with Kimberley Fitzgerald
- Top 10 Viral Recipes of 2026 So Far: Easy, Delicious, and Trending!
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: Live Updates and Details
- US Heatwave: Impact on 250th Anniversary Celebrations and World Cup Matches
- Why is New York the Second Least Patriotic State in America?
- F1's Portimao season finale option (and why it may not need it)
- Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp: Rising Stars, Improved Skills, and Full Circle Moments
- Why Mar-a-Lago is Still America's Hottest Club: Trump's $77M Revenue Spike Explained
- 75 Years of Shell and Scuderia Ferrari: A Driver's Perspective
- EUR/USD Forecast: Will the Pair Break 1.1450? Technical Analysis & Key Levels to Watch
- Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal's Bid for Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes
- 4th of July Northern Lights: 26 States May Witness Aurora
- France's Heatwave Death Toll Rises by 30%, Sparking Government Crisis
- Australia's Service Sector: Growth Returns, but Confidence Wavers
- Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: WHO Declares No Further Risk
- Winter Wonderland Escape: Exploring Bright, Victoria's Alpine Paradise
- ASX's Blockchain Blunder: A $20 Million Fine for Misleading Investors
- F1 Grid Penalty Debate: Should Verstappen's Crash Lead to Rule Changes?
- DOGE's Potential Breakout: Can Dogecoin Rally Beyond $0.075?
- EUR/CAD Rally: Euro Strengthens Ahead of HCOB PMI Data & Falling Oil Prices Weaken CAD
- How to Keep Your Home Warm on a Budget: 7 Easy & Affordable Tips for Renters
- MCG Assault on Lidia Thorpe: Details Revealed, Community Work Order Imposed
- My Indian Boyfriend: A Romantic Drama Set in Leicester's Diwali Celebrations
Article information
Author: Rubie Ullrich
Last Updated:
Views: 5909
Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)
Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Rubie Ullrich
Birthday: 1998-02-02
Address: 743 Stoltenberg Center, Genovevaville, NJ 59925-3119
Phone: +2202978377583
Job: Administration Engineer
Hobby: Surfing, Sailing, Listening to music, Web surfing, Kitesurfing, Geocaching, Backpacking
Introduction: My name is Rubie Ullrich, I am a enthusiastic, perfect, tender, vivacious, talented, famous, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.