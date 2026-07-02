Bitcoin OGs Stop Selling: Bullish Sign for BTC? (June 2026 Update) (2026)

Bitcoin's 'OG' investors have slowed selling, signaling a potential market shift. This slowdown in selling activity from long-term holders is a bullish sign, indicating a structural floor for Bitcoin. The 90-day moving average of coins spent by these 'Original Gangsters' has dropped to 962 BTC, the lowest in nearly two years. This data, tracked using spent transaction outputs (STXO), suggests that the massive waves of profit-taking seen in 2024 and 2025 are drying up. The timing is significant, as it coincides with Bitcoin trading around $63,000, which could be the break-even point for the most expensive coins purchased five years ago. This slowdown in selling pressure is a positive development, as it removes a significant source of selling that capped BTC's gains above $100,000 last year. The reduction in selling pressure from on-chain OGs and ETFs is a bullish indicator, suggesting that Bitcoin may have found a much-needed structural floor. This development is particularly interesting given the recent contrary indicators warning of a bottom. The slowdown in selling activity from 'OG' investors is a positive sign for the market, indicating that long-term holders are choosing to hold rather than sell. This behavior contributes to the easing of selling pressure and could potentially signal a shift in market sentiment. The data and timing of this slowdown suggest that Bitcoin may be entering a new phase, with long-term holders playing a crucial role in stabilizing the market. This development is a significant development for the cryptocurrency, as it could indicate a more stable and mature market environment. However, it's important to note that market dynamics are complex and influenced by various factors. While the slowdown in selling activity from 'OG' investors is a positive sign, it's just one piece of the puzzle. Investors should continue to monitor market trends, news, and data to make informed decisions. In conclusion, the slowdown in selling activity from Bitcoin's 'OG' investors is a bullish sign, indicating a potential structural floor for the market. This development is a positive indicator for the cryptocurrency, suggesting that long-term holders are choosing to hold rather than sell. However, investors should remain vigilant and consider the broader market context when making investment decisions.
Bitcoin OGs Stop Selling: Bullish Sign for BTC? (June 2026 Update) (2026)
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