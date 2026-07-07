Bitcoin's $10B Options Expiry: Is Max Pain Theory Dead? | BTC Price Analysis & Volatility Ahead (2026)

The world of Bitcoin options trading has an intriguing theory known as the 'max pain' hypothesis, which has recently come under scrutiny. This theory suggests that option writers, aiming to maximize their profits, manipulate the market to push Bitcoin's price towards a specific level where option buyers incur the most losses. However, the recent decline in Bitcoin's price ahead of a significant $10 billion options expiry challenges this narrative.

The Max Pain Enigma

The max pain theory has gained traction among crypto enthusiasts, especially after Bitcoin's price seemed to align with the max pain level during several settlements in 2020 and 2021. This pattern, while intriguing, may have been more of a coincidence than a deliberate market manipulation strategy.

A Skeptical Perspective

Tony Stewart, founder of Pelion Capital, has long been a skeptic of this theory, arguing that its influence in crypto markets is limited. The recent price drop, from $67,000 to below $60,000, just days before the settlement, further undermines the theory's credibility. It suggests that market forces are more complex and unpredictable than a simple max pain strategy.

The Missing Pinning Effect

Jasper De Maere, an OTC trader at Wintermute, highlights another intriguing aspect. Despite the compelling narrative, recent option expiries haven't mechanically pinned down prices as expected. This absence of the 'pinning effect' challenges the very foundation of the max pain theory.

A Liquidity Event with Implications

While the max pain dynamics may be weak, the upcoming June Deribit expiry is still a major event. With billions of dollars in contracts set to expire or roll over, it could trigger heightened volatility. Deribit itself has described it as one of the year's biggest liquidity events, indicating its potential impact on the crypto market.

A Step Back: The Broader Perspective

From my perspective, the max pain theory's recent scrutiny highlights the intricate nature of crypto markets. It's a reminder that while theories and patterns can provide insights, they should be approached with caution. The market's unpredictability and the potential influence of various factors make it a fascinating, yet challenging, arena for investors and analysts alike. This event serves as a reminder to always question, analyze, and adapt our understanding of these dynamic markets.