Bitcoin's Long-Term Holder Record: A Bullish Sign Amid Price Dip (2026)

Bitcoin's recent surge in long-term holders (LTH) is a fascinating development, especially given the current market conditions. While it's a bullish sign for market conviction, it also raises questions about the underlying demand dynamics. This article delves into the implications of this structural anomaly and explores why the market might be facing a demand shortfall despite the confidence from existing investors.

A Record Number of Long-Term Holders

XWIN Research Japan's report highlights a remarkable milestone: Bitcoin has 15.8 million long-term holders. This is a significant number, especially considering the recent price decline of 9% since May 6th, when prices peaked around $82,000. Long-term holders are investors who have held Bitcoin for over 155 days, often exhibiting non-reactive behavior, which is seen as a sign of long-term market conviction.

The increase in LTH is typically interpreted as a bullish signal. It suggests a market dominated by investors who are less likely to sell, holding Bitcoin in anticipation of future price appreciation. This creates a robust market structure that can withstand short-term exits by those who are more reactive.

Demand Shortfall or Selling Pressure?

However, the current situation presents a paradox. While the surge in LTH is positive for market conviction, it could also indicate a lack of sufficient demand to drive a price rally. This is where the analysis gets interesting. XWIN Research Japan's data reveals a decline in Bitcoin demand across various investor categories.

The growth of whale investors, who hold 1,000-10,000 BTC, has stalled and is even heading towards a year-over-year decline. Similarly, the rise in dolphin investors, addresses holding 100-1,000 BTC, which includes institutional investors and ETF issuers, has also shown a downward trend since early 2025.

This data suggests that despite the confidence from existing investors, Bitcoin might be facing a demand shortfall rather than widespread selling pressure. The market could be in a phase of demand recovery, waiting for institutional flows, whale accumulation, and increased network participation to regain momentum.

Market Outlook

As of the writing of this article, Bitcoin is trading near $74,000, displaying stable price action over the last 24 hours. However, over larger time frames, the cryptocurrency is down 3.45% and 3.95% on the weekly and monthly charts, respectively.

Analysts predict that Bitcoin will close June around $71,102, with a peak of approximately $84,961 and a low of about $57,774. This projection indicates a potential downward trend, further emphasizing the demand-related challenges the market is currently facing.

Conclusion

The surge in long-term holders is a positive sign, but it also highlights the need for a robust demand foundation to sustain a price rally. The market's current situation raises important questions about the balance between investor confidence and actual market demand. As Bitcoin navigates this demand-recovery phase, the focus will be on institutional flows, whale accumulation, and network participation, which will ultimately determine the cryptocurrency's trajectory in the coming months.