BJP's Internal Strife in Punjab: The Kewal Singh Dhillon Effect (2026)

The political landscape of Punjab is undergoing a fascinating transformation, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) navigating a delicate internal balance ahead of crucial Assembly elections. The appointment of Kewal Singh Dhillon as the state unit chief has sparked a rift, highlighting the tensions between the party's old guard and recent entrants.

The Rise of Turncoats and Internal Cohesion

One of the key challenges the BJP faces in Punjab is the increasing prominence of turncoats, or political defectors. While these lateral entries have broadened the party's reach, they have also created a sense of resentment among long-serving workers and leaders who feel their loyalty is being overlooked.

Personally, I find it intriguing how the BJP's strategy of attracting prominent figures from other parties, like Dhillon, Captain Amarinder Singh, and Sunil Jakhar, has resulted in a unique blend of experience and fresh perspectives. However, this also poses a delicate challenge: managing the ambitions and expectations of these veteran leaders while maintaining a cohesive party structure.

A Delicate Balance: Veteran Leaders vs. Recent Entrants

The influx of leaders from the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal has undoubtedly strengthened the BJP's presence in Punjab. However, it has also exposed fault lines within the party. The removal of former state president Sunil Jakhar and acting president Ashwani Sharma has exacerbated discontent, leaving the party with the task of navigating these internal dynamics.

In my opinion, the BJP's approach to rewarding loyalty and long-term commitment, as seen with the elevation of Tarun Chugh, is a wise move. It sends a clear message to the party's grassroots leadership and reinforces the importance of organizational backbone.

The Solo Political Strategy and Its Implications

The BJP's decision to contest the Punjab Assembly election alone, without the support of the Shiromani Akali Dal, is a bold move. It requires a cohesive and disciplined party structure, making infighting a significant threat to their political strategy. By appointing Dhillon, the party aims to attract the Jat Sikh community while also focusing on consolidating the non-Jat vote bank.

What many people don't realize is that this solo strategy demands a delicate balancing act. The BJP must carefully navigate the ambitions of veteran leaders and recent entrants to ensure a united front, especially with the first signs of internal strain already visible.

A Sign of Things to Come?

The recent offer by Punjab BJP Vice President and General Secretary Jagmohan Raju to step down from his organizational role is a notable development. Raju, a former IAS officer, has been serving the BJP for four years and now wishes to focus on key societal issues.

This move could be interpreted as a sign of the internal strain within the party. It raises questions about the future of the BJP's organizational structure and the potential impact on their electoral prospects.

Conclusion: A Delicate Political Dance

The BJP's journey in Punjab is a fascinating study of political strategy and internal dynamics. As the party navigates the delicate balance between veteran leaders and recent entrants, the outcome of the Assembly elections will be a true test of their cohesion and organizational strength.

In the end, the BJP's success in Punjab may hinge on their ability to manage these internal tensions and present a united front, despite the challenges posed by a diverse leadership landscape.