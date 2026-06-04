BKFC 90: Darren Till vs. Aaron Chalmers Staredown (2026)

The highly anticipated bare-knuckle boxing event, BKFC 90, is set to take place in Birmingham, England, on May 30, 2026, and the excitement is palpable. The press conference, held earlier this week, brought together some of the biggest names in the sport for face-offs that will surely captivate fans. Among the standout matches is the co-main event featuring UFC veteran and BKFC newcomer Darren Till and two-time BKFC veteran Aaron Chalmers.

Till, who has been dominating the boxing scene with a 3-0 record, is making his highly anticipated bare-knuckle debut. His transformation into a bare-knuckle fighter is a testament to his dedication and the sport's allure. Chalmers, on the other hand, is returning to the bare-knuckle arena with a two-fight win streak, adding an element of unpredictability to the match.

The main event will see Connor Tierney defend his BKFC U.K. Welterweight title against Rico Franco in a long-awaited rematch. This rivalry dates back to BKB 16, where Franco emerged victorious in the opening round. The tension between these two fighters is palpable, and the rematch promises to be an intense and highly anticipated bout.

Another notable match is the 'Featured fight' between former UFC Middleweight John Phillips and Ryan Barrett. Phillips, a seasoned veteran, is making his return to the ring after a period of absence, and his performance will be a key factor in the outcome of this match.

The staredowns between Till and Chalmers, Tierney and Franco, and Barrett and Phillips, provide a glimpse into the intense competition that awaits at BKFC 90. These face-offs not only showcase the athletes' determination but also build anticipation for the upcoming fights. As the event draws closer, fans can expect a thrilling display of bare-knuckle boxing, with each match offering its own unique story and outcome.

BKFC 90 is set to be a landmark event in the world of bare-knuckle boxing, and the press conference has only heightened the excitement. The matches, the athletes' histories, and the intense face-offs all contribute to a captivating spectacle that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. As the event unfolds, the outcome of these matches will shape the future of bare-knuckle boxing and leave a lasting impact on the sport.