BKFC President David Feldman's Take on Conor McGregor's Request for KO Bonuses (2026)

BKFC President David Feldman's frustration over the lack of knockout bonuses following Conor McGregor's request adds an intriguing layer to the promotion's latest event in Birmingham. While the event showcased impressive performances, including Darren Till's victory over Aaron Chalmers and Rico Franco's interim world welterweight championship, the absence of more KO bonuses left a bitter taste in Feldman's mouth.

Feldman's disappointment is understandable, given the high expectations surrounding BKFC's events. McGregor's request for a KO bonus for Darren Till's debut fight set the bar high, and the promotion's president was hoping for a more generous payout. However, with only three or four KO bonuses awarded, Feldman's frustration is palpable.

This incident raises questions about the balance between spectacle and financial feasibility in combat sports. While BKFC aims to deliver thrilling fights, the financial constraints may limit the number of KO bonuses, impacting the fighters' earnings. It's a delicate dance between creating an exciting event and maintaining financial sustainability.

Feldman's comments also hint at a deeper issue within the promotion. The high standards set by McGregor's request may be challenging to consistently meet, especially with only four out of twelve fights going to a decision. This suggests a need for a more nuanced approach to bonus allocation, considering the varying levels of excitement and performance.

Despite the setback, Feldman remains optimistic about the future. The upcoming event in Manchester promises to be one of the biggest cards, indicating a continued focus on delivering high-quality entertainment. The promotion's ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial in maintaining its reputation and attracting top talent.

In conclusion, the lack of knockout bonuses at BKFC 90 highlights the challenges of balancing spectacle and financial constraints in combat sports. As the promotion continues to evolve, finding the right balance between excitement and profitability will be essential to its long-term success.